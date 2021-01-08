As West Virginia’s positive test rate for the detection of Covid-19 dropped below 7 percent for the first time in nearly a month, deaths continued to mount, active cases rose again and the number of patients intubated for ventilator assistance tied a record.
And there was more record setting.
Raleigh County reported a new high of 105 newly confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease as the state was setting its own daily record of 1,896, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
With 36 deaths confirmed by the DHHR on Friday, the daily average for January is now just a tick above 24 deaths a day. The December average was just shy of 20 and the November average was 10.
The death count was five from The Register-Herald’s nine-county region, including a 49-year-old man from Raleigh County. Also dead from Covid were an 87-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 99-year-old man from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old woman from Mercer County and an 83-year-old man from Greenbrier County.
The state’s positive test rate was 6.72 percent, the lowest it has been since hitting 6.84 percent on Dec. 12. Since then, the rate has ranged from 8.34 percent to 17.45 percent.
Active cases were reported at 28,189, a record that stands 586 above Thursday’s report.
Hospitalizations were down two to 787 and intensive care unit patients were down across the state by 11 to 208. Ventilator patients were up to 102, tying a record set on New Year’s Eve.
Across the region, Mercer County added 61 new Covid cases in the Friday report, pushing its total to 3,316 – the highest in the region.
Greenbrier added 50 cases, Fayette added 29, McDowell added 27, Summers added 18, Nicholas added 12 and Monroe added nine. In total, the nine counties accounted for 321 new cases.
Cases per county: Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).