W.Va. Covid deaths averaging over 20 per day in January

Two weeks after Christmas, Covid-related deaths in West Virginia are racing ahead of past trends, notching another 37 in the Thursday report by the state Department of Health and Human Resources after totaling 39 on Wednesday and 46 on Tuesday.
In November, the state averaged about 10 deaths per day from Covid complications. In December, the average doubled to nearly 20 deaths per day. So far through the first full week of the new year, the average is 22.43 deaths per day.
Of those deaths confirmed Thursday by the DHHR, six were from The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market. They were a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 72-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 52-year-old man from Mercer County, a 92-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 81-year-old woman from Nicholas County and a 46-year-old man from Wyoming County.
Regionally, there have been 252 deaths, the most in Mercer County with 62. Fayette County has 53 followed by Greenbrier County with 41, Raleigh County with 31 and then Wyoming with 22.
No surprise, those five counties also lead all others in the nine-county region with the number of total confirmed Covid cases with, again, Mercer leading the pack with 3,255 after adding 46 in the Thursday report.
Raleigh added 45 cases, Greenbrier 34, Fayette 28 and Wyoming 19.
Statewide, the daily positive test rate fell to 7.10 percent, the third time below 10 percent out of the last 12 reports and the first time below 8 percent since Dec. 12.
Active cases backed off of the record of 27,626 on Wednesday, coming in at 27,603, the fifth consecutive day above 27,000 and the 27th consecutive day above 20,000.
Hospitalizations because of the disease fell slightly to 789, down from a record 818 on Wednesday.
Cases per county: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).