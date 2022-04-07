Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases rose from 305 to 324 in the state’s Thursday report, but the positive test rate remained low at 1.06 percent and both hospitalizations and the number of patients receiving treatment in an intensive care unit were down.
With the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 sparking a new wave of infections in various places around the world and in the United States, Gov. Jim Justice urged all West Virginians during a pandemic press briefing to be vaccinated and boosted; 54.1 percent of all West Virginians are considered fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR online database.
State officials announced that there were 13 cases of the BA.2 subvariant in the state. No data was available as of Thursday to indicate whether the people who had tested positive were vaccinated.
With 87 new cases reported, the state closed in on 500,000 total cases overall with 498,322 as of Thursday morning.
The DHHR confirmed eight more Covid-related deaths, including an 84-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old female from Pleasants County and a 73-year-old male from Putnam County. Five others were reported through the reconciliation of data process, and they were a 78-year-old male from Marshall County, a 54-year-old male from Barbour County, an 85-year-old female from Marion County, a 92-year-old female from Mason County, and a 75-year-old male from Greenbrier County.