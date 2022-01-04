W.Va. Covid cases jump dramatically

Nearly 1,000 more people in West Virginia were reported on Tuesday to be active carriers of Coivd-19 while the state’s positive test rate zoomed upward to 20.74 percent, a mark that Gov. Jim Justice said he had not seen previously.
But the state had, more than a year ago on Dec. 22, 2020, when the metric touched 20.96 percent, its highest point in the nearly two years that Covid has been reported in the state by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Tuesday’s reading was the second highest recorded by the state agency.
The surge in active cases began on Thanksgiving Day, the first of three seasonal holidays that last year set off a winter surge as families gathered for the holidays, contrary to the medical advice on how to stop the spread of the disease.
Now, it’s deja vu all over again.
On this past Thanksgiving, the number of active cases in the state sat at 4,501, on its way down from a record 29,744 in late September. With 15,911 cases reported Tuesday, the climb has been 253 percent – more than triple the number of cases from less than six weeks ago.
The numbers are rising at a pace that the state is having trouble keeping up.
State Health Officer Ayne Amjad said that many people who test positive will get an automated notification of what steps to take next for their care.
“We have such a large case volume over the past couple of days that our case investigation and contact tracing team may be sending you a text message if you have a cell phone,” said Amjad. “So you might not get a phone call anymore."
Amjad said that if people fall victim to getting the disease, they should self-isolate for five days.
“Make sure your symptoms are free, and also notify any close contacts in your household or even at work to go get tested,” Amjad said.
The rapid rise in cases mimics what is being reported around the country, that the Delta variant of the disease is surging at a time when a new, more contagious variant – Omicron – is spreading rapidly.
By way of example, in neighboring Maryland, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, mobilizing the National Guard to assist at coronavirus testing and vaccination sites and authorizing the state Health Department to increase staffing at overwhelmed hospitals.
The state’s Health Department on Tuesday reported a pandemic record of 3,057 people hospitalized, according to The Washington Post, a 500 percent increase since the Omicron variant emerged seven weeks ago, Hogan said.
Models were projecting up to 5,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations, a 150 percent increase over peak levels last year.
In New York, the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations has surpassed the state’s peak of last year’s winter wave. The Washington Post data tracked also showed New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Maryland were among the states with the highest Covid-19 hospitalization per 100,000 residents.
West Virginia’s positive test rate paled in comparison to Virginia, which had a seven-day positivity rate of 42 percent. Maryland’s rate was 23 percent, according to The Post’s coronavirus tracker.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia were actually down from Monday’s report, falling 16 patients to 716, but up nearly 44 percent from 498 on Thanksgiving.
The number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit was down in the Tuesday report, falling from 195 to 187. Meanwhile, the number of patients on ventilator breathing support moved up, from 115 to 118.