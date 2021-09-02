W.Va. Covid cases have yet to peak

While coronavirus data suggest the current Covid surge across the country may be reaching yet another peak, most collected and collated coronavirus statistics in West Virginia are telling a different story.
Active Covid cases in the state rose by 513 to 18,177 in the Thursday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), slightly off of its daily average of 845 cases per day over the past week.
But deaths were in double digits again at 11, pushing the cumulative total to 3,117. In the past week the state has added 63 deaths. The week before, 46.
The positive test rate remained high, coming in just below double digits at 9.59 percent, up marginally from 9.57 percent on Wednesday, pulling the overall rate up to 5.24 percent.
Covid hospitalizations in the state, meanwhile, climbed to 670, up 23 cases from the previous day and up 123 for the week for a daily average of 17.6. The record, set Jan. 5, is 818.
While hospitalizations have risen 18 percent over the last 14 days in the U.S., the climb has been considerably steeper – 56.5 percent – in the Mountain State.
The number of patients in intensive care units has backed up the last two days, falling from 203 to 200 on Thursday.
The number of patients intubated hit 109 in the Thursday report, a record, up by seven for the day and 28 for the week.
Matching the U.S. 14-day average increase of 25 percent for Covid testing, West Virginia is averaging 13,625 tests per day over the past 14 days compared with 10,882 one week ago.
The national growth rate of Covid cases has been pumping the brakes in recent days as infection rates, according to Johns Hopkins mapping, have started to fall in some of the hardest-hit states.
But like West Virginia, the daily counts of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen to their highest levels since winter.
The pace of vaccination continues to increase, though slowly in the Mountain State, as more workplaces across the country require employees to get the shots, according to The New York Times. Around 900,000 doses are being administered each day, helping push the fully vaccinated level to 52 percent.
In West Virginia, 51.0 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR’s online database.