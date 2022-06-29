Wednesday’s report: Active Covid cases stuck their head above the 2,000 mark again as the positive test rate stayed relatively high, its trendline sawtoothing between double digits and high single digits the past several days.
Still, there were but two new Covid-related deaths reported by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Wednesday, pushing the state’s overall total to 7,059.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 99-year-old male from Wood County and an 83-year-old female from Nicholas County.
Active cases rose to 2,014, up from 1,993 the day prior. And the positive test rate came down to 9.48 percent from 12.04 percent in Tuesday’s report, but stilll higher than the state’s overall rate of 8.17 percent.
Hospitalizations were down by four to 216, but up 27 from 189 one week ago.
In a more encouraging development, the number of Covid patients on a ventilator has fallen to four.