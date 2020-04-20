W.Va. COVID-19 death toll jumps by 10

As Gov. Jim Justice considers taking "baby steps" to reopen the state from restrictions issued in response to the spread of COVID-19 infections, West Virginia's death toll over the weekend jumped by 10, pushing the total to 26 by Monday afternoon. And in the past 24 hours, the state’s total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 900 overall.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported six additional deaths on Monday from its Sunday total. They were a 98-year-old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year-old man from Wood County, an 85-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 78-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman, all from Jackson County.
On Sunday, the DHHR listed an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County having died from their COVID-19 infections. On Saturday, the DHHR reported three victims – an 85-year-old woman from Wood County and a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County.
Jackson County’s numbers have caught the attention of the governor. At last Thursday’s press conference, Justice said he was ordering the public release of information about positive COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in West Virginia. On Friday, the governor ordered the testing of all nursing home residents and staff in the state – an estimated 28,000 people.
“To test 28,000 when for 40 days all you’ve tested is 22,000 — how long’s it going to take? How long’s it going to take?” Justice asked. “Well, I’ve been assured over and over and over by our National Guard and the DHHR that we can accomplish this in a week. Well, I’ll tell you, if we can accomplish that in a week, it will be an incredible feat.
"We’re just going to keep testing and testing like crazy,” Justice said.
As of Monday afternoon, the DHHR had reported 22,357 lab test results and 908 positive cases for a test result rate of 4.06 percent. Lab results were up in count by 682, positive tests by 18.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, had said last Wednesday that 11 nursing homes in West Virginia had positive cases.
Meanwhile, state officials had only reported mass testing at a handful of those facilities.
At his Friday press conference, the governor pinpointed the Ripley Eldercare facility in Jackson County. He said that “the primary reason that I was not very happy all centered around one nursing home, one nursing home in Jackson County.”
WCHS-TV reported Thursday that seven residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jackson County facility over the previous two weeks.
And now, according to DHHR’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, Jackson County remained behind only Kanawha and Berkeley counties.
“We have a large number of cases; however, they are mostly all linked so we’re feeling pretty positive, I guess you could say, although pretty disappointed that our numbers are so high,” Amy Haskins, administrator and sanitarian for the Jackson County Health Department, told MetroNews on Monday.
Haskins declined to discuss specific locations for COVID-19 cases during an interview with MetroNews, including Eldercare of Ripley where at least 59 people had tested positive as of Monday morning, according to the company.
Monday morning, the DHHR reported the three additional deaths out of Jackson County, bringing its total of COVID-19-related deaths to five.
MetroNews reported that mass testing was conducted at Eldercare last Thursday.
Kanawha (133), Berkeley (113), Jackson (101), Monongalia (89) and Wayne (78) counties lead the state in confirmed cases of the disease.
There were no additional cases reported Monday in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
— MetroNews contributed to this report.