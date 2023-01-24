charleston, w.va. – On occasion, the state has to correct its daily Covid report the day after one of the categories being used to measure the prevalence of the highly infectious disease goes rogue.
Such was the case on Tuesday.
The state’s positive test rate on Sunday was not 16.69 percent as first reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Monday, but 9.78 percent. That, with Tuesday’s report showing the rate at 8.39 percent on Monday, delivered a more consistent reading for a third consecutive day and nine of the past 10 days in single digits.
There was no sudden jump as reflected in the Monday report.
The trend was also a better match with the story of the number of active cases in the state – at 787 in the Tuesday report, down from 854 the day before and below 1,000 for seven of the past nine days.
Hospitalizations were up five to 258 but spent the 11th consecutive day below 300, and the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was at 37 in the Tuesday report, the 11th consecutive day below 50.
The DHHR reported no new Covid-related deaths.
