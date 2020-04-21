West Virginia’s requests to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The approval will allow the state to implement online purchasing with authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
West Virginia’s SNAP participation is nearly 300,000 individuals, almost 150,000 households, and totals nearly $400 million annually in federal funding.
The SNAP online pilot is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington state. Nebraska joined the pilot on April 1. The authorized retailers working with all pilot states are Amazon and Walmart, while Wrights Market and ShopRite are working with Alabama and New York respectively. Other states that have joined are Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho and North Carolina. The District of Columbia has also been approved to join.
Though the USDA Food and Nutrition Service is receiving interest to expand the SNAP online pilot program, the responsibility is on state agencies, their third-party processor and any retailers who wish to participate, according to a news release from the USDA.
