The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced its Vital Registration Office in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol St. in Charleston will close to the public effective Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m., until further notice.
The Diamond building lobby will also be closed to the public because of the spread of coronavirus.
The general public can still access certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates by mail or online at www.vitalchek.com. To learn more about the process, visit http://www.wvdhhr.org/bph/hsc/vital/birthcert.asp or call 304-558-2931.
Funeral homes can drop off death certificates Monday-Friday at the Diamond building security desk. Contractors and others who have business with other DHHR offices in the Diamond building can enter through the normal sign-in process.