The Beckley VA Medical Center is limiting visitation due to an increase in regional influenza cases and COVID-response preparedness. Veterans on the Community Living Center floor and Hospice floors are covered by this restriction currently.
During limited visitation, the following is implemented until further notice:
l No more than two visitors per veteran
l No children and adolescents under the age of 16
l Visitors are limited to immediate family members or designated caregivers
l Visitors who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days are asked to please postpone visiting until symptoms are gone for 24 hours without the benefit of Aspirin, Tylenol, or Motrin
l Over the weekend, all visitors will be screened if visiting the CLC or Hospice floor as they enter the Emergency Department Entrance
Beginning Monday morning, screening will take place on each respective floor
If there are extenuating circumstances and a visit is necessary, the charge nurse can assess the situation on a case-by-case basis.
All visitors are reminded to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visitation.
If you have any questions regarding this situation, please contact Infection Control Officer Natalie Gauldin, RN, at 304-255-2121 ext. 4457.