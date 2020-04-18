Katrina Pittman couldn't recall what day it was. She looked at her cell phone. It was Friday, March 27. At one time, that was supposed to be the last day of "social distancing." But that day only became another day in quarantine.
Now, Pittman won't be returning to her school until April 30 – if at all.
Everything is uncertain.
"We've been out of school for (awhile) now," the Oak Hill High School senior said. "Unfortunately, I wasn't even at school on the last day we were there.
"I heard from my mom that schools would be shut down," Pittman said. "I felt uneasy when I realized I missed my chance to say goodbye to everyone, especially my closest friends that I knew I wouldn't be able to see over this uncertain time."
Now, Pittman has been out of school for over a month and said she's beginning to lose count of the days.
Because of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, all public schools in the state are shut down. Students have been ordered to work on their curriculum from home. Gov. Jim Justice has extended the shutdown to April 30, but students are wondering if they have seen the last of the school year already.
"My first reaction wasn’t even about myself," Pittman said. "My mom is a bus driver, and I was worried if she would be paid or not during us being out of school."
Pittman can't help but feel a little melancholy and even a little disappointed. Senior year of high school is often a time to make memories, spend time with friends and prepare for college through academics, but Pittman is missing out on those things, as are many others.
Those "senior memories" she is supposed to be making are starting to dwindle. They're out of reach, with the uncertainty of whether she'll be able to make them at all.
For Pittman it's not just about those memories, it's about the academics and extracurriculars she's missing out on as well. All of her band events were canceled for the rest of the year, including Honors Band and the rating festival.
"My AP (advanced placement) test is most likely going to be online this year," she explained. "And there's a lot we still haven't heard about, like my FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) state or national competition. I have spent countless hours preparing a business plan for the competition, and who knows if I'll even be able to compete with it."
Pittman referred to her "band family" as one of the most important things in her life, and for her and all her peers to work so hard in band, for it to lead to nothing, really makes her senior year hard to take in. She had plans to audition for Marshall University's Color Guard, where she plans to attend college to major in economics or psychology, but her audition has since been moved to an online audition in lieu of an in-person audition.
But even with staying at home, following the rules of social distancing, Pittman isn't alone.
Her classmate Jordan Scarbrough felt relieved at first to be getting a break. Now, she admits that she didn't realize how seriousness of the pandemic.
"The school sent us home with two weeks' worth of work to do," Scarbrough said. "As a senior, when the date got pushed back farther and farther to go back to school, I wondered if I already walked out of my school for the last time not even knowing it.
"I'm sad, but my prayers keep flowing.”
Scarbrough is one of many students who now attends Oak Hill High School after it consolidated with Fayetteville High School last year. Between consolidation and the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been an odd year, she said.
Between being a part of the marching band and part of the track team, she, like Pittman, feels she is missing out on a lot.
"I have been in band since I was in seventh grade. My spring concert and my ratings have been canceled," Scarbrough said. "Most of all of my track season got canceled. Even if we were to come back, they would probably still cancel regionals and states, which is really upsetting, because I thought this year would be my year to go to states.”
Scarbrough said she has an inkling the students won't go back to school at all for the rest of the school year, but since they have yet to make that announcement yet, she feels the reality of it has not yet hit her. Although she's not technically graduated from high school yet, she plans to attend Bridge Valley Community and Technical College in the fall to become a dental hygienist.
"I've already been accepted. I just need to finalize a few things," Scarbrough said. "My mind is set on get a job, a house, and in the far future having a family."
Although she's thinking of the future, she can't help but feel in limbo in the present.
"Yes, I'm devastated over prom, and yes, I really want to go back to school and see my friends and teachers. I miss them so much," Scarbrough said. "I know after you graduate high school, you barely even see some of your friends you graduated with, so I know that these last track meets, last concerts, last prom, senior skip day, move up day, all of that, will probably never happen. It makes me sad and angry. I'm about to head off to college barely even finishing my high school year."
Like Scarbrough, Pittman was also so excited about senior prom.
"If I'm lucky, this will all be over before then," Pittman said. "I put ordering my dress on hold once school was canceled because I didn't want to waste $200 if we ended up not being able to go. Other seniors that I've talked to have spent upward of $600 on a dress, and they won't even be able to wear it.”
While Pittman put her dress on hold for prom, Scarbrough wasn't as lucky.
"I've already gotten my dress and made a hair appointment. I was so excited to have my first, last prom at Oak Hill since I came over from Fayetteville," Scarbrough said. "I was so excited to have a fun time with all my new and old friends. Now, I can't.”
Jonah Stevens, a Woodrow Wilson High School senior was on prom court for his school. He had a date, had all of his attire ordered, and had hopes of becoming prom king.
"But our prom was canceled," Stevens said. "Actually, it was assumed canceled as soon as the effects of COVID-19 began to worsen within our country and state. It sucks that things ended up being the way they are."
Like many, Stevens has been out of school for over a month. When asked to describe how it's been since then, he said it's just been "sad."
"It's our senior year," he said. "We all just wanted to go out with something special."
Like Scarbrough, Stevens had plans to finish out the spring sports season. He's a track and field participant and said he had high hopes of chasing a state title before the season was canceled.
"It's crazy that we all must end things this way because I was working so hard leading up to this season," he said. "But I know all these things happened solely for the health and safety because of this virus."
Stevens plans to attend Bluefield State College in the fall. He hasn't decided what he wants to study but said he feels he will find his true passion once he gets there.
For now, he's been at home with his family and eyeing the future.
"Hopefully there is a graduation most importantly," he said. "I would at least like to have that for all of my fellow seniors including myself."
Fellow Woodrow Wilson senior Roger Boone has become a little more optimistic about the situation than others. He said he recalls leaving his school the Friday they announced the shutdown, but the reality hadn't sunk in in until a few hours later.
"Everyone really started freaking out about it once the March Madness tournament got canceled," Boone said.
Boone is more empathetic to his classmates and friends, rather than feeling sorrow himself. While he doesn't play sports, it's hard for him to see friends who are die-hard sports fanatics not get to see their seasons through.
"One of my friends is on the track team, and that's been canceled entirely," Boone said. "I really feel for them because they are so passionate when it comes to things like that,"
Boone has been maintaining his school work and turning in his assignments when due, but he said he's really enjoyed the downtime he's had. He's spent time with his friends while still staying away from them.
"I get to play video games with them now just about every day, which is something I couldn't do while in school," he said. "I do miss getting hands-on experience with my classwork, though. Besides prom and graduation, I felt the senior memories were almost over. I don't feel too bad right now. I hate all of this, and I wish it were over, but I am ready for life after high school."
Students have been assured they will still graduate. There's uncertainty about an actual ceremony, but students have been told by their teachers they'll update them with information as it comes available. Pittman feels the teachers only know as much as the students do.
"I can’t even find the right word to describe how I feel right now,” Pittman said. “Everything you hear about this class being unique is absolutely true in the sense that we all share this same awful experience, but the ones who tell us that 'prom and graduation isn’t that important' or 'it’s only high school' have either already graduated or they will get to graduate certain that they can have a ceremony.
"I have worked for 13 years of my life just for this virus to take everything I was looking forward to away from me,” she said. “I don’t get to see my friends for the last few months we’ll all be together before we go off to college, and some of my friends are juniors too, and I wanted to experience my senior year with them."
Throughout high school, she's looked forward to her senior year and the memories she'd get to make. She never thought she would spend it playing a new "Animal Crossing" game on her Nintendo Switch for five hours a day and having to video chat with her friends to ask about classwork instead of them being in a desk beside her in class.
"The family that I’ve built at Oak Hill High has been absolutely phenomenal, and I know they're doing everything they can to make sure that us seniors can have something special," Pittman added. "With that being said, it doesn’t give back what I know I’m going to have to miss."
A fellow student of Stevens and Boone, Woodrow Wilson High School senior Aljane Scales has been worried about her grades since this all began. When school was first closed, she watched the news and checked her email daily for word they would be returning to school.
"This whole thing just made me really worried about my grades and how they would be affected due to coronavirus," she said. "Several of my teachers are using this time to get students to catch up on work that they have missed. Others have taken this time to send out bonus work to increase our current grades. My family and I are still trying to stay up-to-date with these misfortunes."
Like her fellow students, Scales had plans that have been postponed and canceled. Although she knows it's for the safety of everyone, it can definitely be emotional to deal with. Her mother had a family reunion scheduled for May, and her brother's 21st birthday is in late April.
"My orientation for my university that was supposed to be in June is canceled now also," Scales said. "It just has been a depressing time for my family. The things that we wanted to do and planned to do is over now because of COVID-19."
Scales plans to attend West Virginia University this fall, majoring in animal sciences. Although the events leading up to the end of her senior year haven't been ideal, she does have something to look forward to.
"I will be dorming with my best friend, so that is a happy alternative," she said.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has put a damper on plans, but there's much to accomplish before she heads off to college, Scales said.
"I really miss school, but it's so much harder to get the things I need to accomplish by the beginning of the summer," she said. "For example, letters of recommendation and basically giving advice to other students that need help, but also, I feel my education is incomplete. We didn't even get the chance to complete half a semester, and I truly believe that I am suffering from that.
"It is just a depressing time," she said. "I will never be able to experience the memories every high schooler got to experience. No prom. My yearbook will not be able to get signed by my friends and favorite teachers. Mostly likely there would be no graduation," she said. "No throwing my cap in the air with complete happiness. I will never be able to experience what I have taken for granted. I think that is the saddest part of this time."
