Virus spikes sidelining student athletes

With a steady drumbeat of confirmed cases of Covid-19 adding up, Raleigh and Mercer counties on Thursday marched closer toward a state classification that would prevent schools from opening and sideline their athletic teams from competition.
Welcome to fall prep football season in the era of a viral pandemic, where state and school officials – along with parents and teenagers – are keeping an eye on the West Virginia Department of Education scoreboard, color coded to determine which school districts can play and which school districts have to sit and learn from home.
Schools across the state are scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept. 8.
For now, the games are on – beginning tonight – with the exception of three counties including Fayette where the number of Covid-19 cases is too great to risk transmission.
On Thursday, Fayette County moved further into the orange, posting a seven-day rolling average of 11.12 Covid cases per 100,000 population. If the school district cannot get its numbers below 10.0 by Saturday – the state map will be posted at 9 p.m. – athletes at Oak Hill, Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge high schools will be sidelined again next week and students at all county schools will begin the 2020-21 academic year in remote learning.
In all likelihood, they would have company.
As of Thursday, Logan – also in orange – and “red” Monore County, sporting a seven-day rolling average of 33.36, have had to sit their athletes.
On Thursday, they were joined by three more counties – Putnam, Wayne and Mason, which moved into orange territory – and Kanawha and Monongalia, which was colored orange earlier this week.
That makes nine school districts whose school openings and athletic contests are in the crosshairs.
Raleigh and Mercer counties were headed in the same direction with their Thursday numbers moving in the wrong direction – with respective scores of 8.76 and 8.75, both higher than on Wednesday.
The statewide spike of Covid cases that began in earnest shortly after the first of July has now stretched into early September. An increase in deaths followed throughout August.
Other rolling averages of southern West Virginia counties were: Greenbrier: 3.30, up from 2.89 on Wednesday; McDowell: 2.43, up from 0.81; Nicholas: 3.50, down from 4.08; Summers: 0.52, down from 0.57; and Wyoming: 3.50, down from 6.65.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 203 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19, the second highest daily count since the state started tabulating the whereabouts of the coronavirus on March 17.
On Wednesday the daily positive test rate came in at 4.93 percent, a day after it had hit 6.95 – the highest rate since May 26 when it touched 6.95 percent. Gov. Jim Justice, during a briefing, called the Wednesday number “terrible.”
On Thursday, it was 5.75 percent.
The state also counted seven more deaths on Thursday and now has 237 overall. The DHHR has counted 38 deaths in the last week and 120 since Aug. 3.
The latest victims were a 64-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 60-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old man from Randolph County, and a 71-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
Raleigh County added five Covid vases on Thursday as did Mercer County. In Fayette County, cases moved up by four to 369.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).