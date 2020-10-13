West Virginia’s daily positive test rate ticked higher Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources daily report, coming in at 4.31 percent with 274 new cases of Covid-19.
The state has a record 4,687 active cases.
In The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, Nicholas County moved into orange on the state’s color-code map that measures transmission rate of the highly infectious disease. The county, according to DHHR reporting, had 14 more confirmed Covid cases in the Tuesday count.
Nicholas County scored an 18.08 on the DHHR’s seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population and a 5.26 percent infection rate – both metrics in orange, the second most restrictive color on the state’s County Alert System Map which dictates what schools can and cannot do in regards to in-person instruction and extracurricular activities.
If Nicholas stays in the orange in both metrics by 5 p.m. Saturday, it will have to move to distance learning and halt all athletic competitions.
At the same time, Wyoming County moved into the yellow zone from green on Tuesday when it reported five new cases of Covid. The county’s rolling average (9.81) and infection rate (3.73) were both in yellow, two steps below orange. Yellow allows for in-person school instruction and athletic competition.
The seven other counties in the newspaper’s market were in green, the least restrictive color category.
Mercer County added eight Covid-19 cases to its cumulative total, now at 470, as its infection rate neared gold territory (10.0) with a 9.24 reading on Tuesday. In gold, in-person classes can be held but athletic competitions would be restricted to other gold schools.
Raleigh County added four cases, while Fayette and Greenbrier counties each added three.
McDowell, Monroe and Summers counties did not report any additional cases..
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of an 84-year-old man from Cabell County and an 85-year-old man from Kanawha County. The state has recorded 387 such deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).