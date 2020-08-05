As the state’s daily positive test rate headed south, confirmed cases of Covid-19 continued to climb across southern West Virginia in a couple of counties.
Raleigh County, a hot spot over the past week, reported an additional nine cases on Wednesday morning in the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) daily tally, pushing its overall number to 200.
From July 27 through Aug. 2, the county recorded 56 confirmed cases. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 62 active cases in the county with another seven cases identified as probable.
WIth 13,431 total lab results received, the county’s test rate, including both confirmed and probable cases, is 1.56 percent.
Gov. Jim Justice said at an afternoon press briefing that he was “awfully, awfully concerned about southern counties,” in regard to the spread of Covid-19 infection, particularly in regard to migration of the virus from southern states.
Mercer County health officials reported another six coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the DHHR tally. That brought brought the cumulative total of infections to 173. Of that number, 39 people have already recovered from the virus and another 131 remain in quarantine, according to the DHHR.
According to reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, it was not known if the six new cases were connected to the Princeton Health Care Center, which is a Covid-19 outbreak site. More than 60 individuals at the nursing home, including residents and staff, have contracted the virus, and 16 individuals from the facility were hospitalized over the weekend.
Elsewhere, Fayette County added three cases, McDowell added two, Greenbrier added one as did Summers and Wyoming counties while Monroe and Nicholas counties remained flat.
Active cases around the state now stand at 1,817, according to the DHHR, which is 106 more than on Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice at an afternoon press briefing said the number “was way too many,” though he added that the state was “testing a ton of people.”
The state has 302,443 tests, which is 17.01 percent of the population. That rate trails the U.S. rate of 17.40 percent but is more than all states bordering West Virginia.
With 4,155 lab results received from Tuesday to Wednesday, the daily positive test rate was 2.55 percent with the overall test rate at 2.37 percent. The national rate is 8.15 percent.
There are 115 hospitalizations across the state, according to the DHHR, with 47 patients in ICUs and 13 on ventilators. The rate of spread continues to go down at 0.96. It was 0.98 Tuesday. Anything below a rate of 1.00 is sign that the virus is not spreading.
A second round of Covid-19 testing at a nursing home in Grant County in the northeastern part of the state has resulted in 13 additional residents and six additional staff members testing positive for the virus in testing held last Wednesday and Thursday, according to MetroNews. The test results didn’t come back until late Tuesday evening.
“There’s frustration and concern,” Grant County Health Department Administrator Sandy Glasscock told MetroNews. “We’re trying to search for answers for how to prevent it from further spread.”
There have now been a total of 38 positive cases at the home that’s located in Petersburg.
The virus has claimed the life of one of the residents, a 92-year-old man, representing the first Covid-19 death in Grant County.
Grant County only had 15 Covid-19 cases a month ago, now it’s had 117 with 45 active, MetroNews reported.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (30/0), Berkeley (643/27), Boone (92/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (353/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (134/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (88/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (75/0), Hancock (102/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (203/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (843/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (75/0), Logan (162/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (51/0), McDowell (47/1), Mercer (173/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (151/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (262/1), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (8/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (200/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (54/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (192/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (24/0).