CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF) will host a virtual conference on Sept. 28-29, focused on recovery housing. This virtual event offers an opportunity to discuss the state’s recovery housing options for individuals with substance use disorders and explore funding opportunities exclusively dedicated to the development of recovery housing.
Virtual attendees will learn the fundamentals of recovery housing and the impact of safe, stable residences for individuals with substance use disorders, as well as funding opportunities and strategies for recovery housing. Additional topics include how to utilize tax credits for recovery housing; how recovery providers can better work with housing authorities and nonprofit developers; how to earn a state-sanctioned Recovery Housing Certificate; and how to utilize the Ryan Brown Recovery Program.
Representatives from the US Department of Agriculture, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, and state, federal, local public and private organizations will discuss resources available for recovery residences.
The virtual conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. on Monday, and 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information and to register, visit https://wvrecoveryhousing.org.