While pet stores are seeing an influx in sales, various southern West Virginia veterinary hospitals have adjusted their daily routines and animal shelters have closed their doors to the public, all to promote social distancing and operate under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) coronavirus regulations.
Although it was only days ago that West Virginia confirmed its first case of the virus, the Mountain State has been watching and preparing since COVID-19 made its way to the United States.
Now that it is here, even more action has been taken to combat the pandemic. Daily, communities hear news of stores, restaurants, hair salons, and gyms closing their doors to the public as companies try to encourage self-quarantining.
Although they are remaining open to provide necessary services, several veterinary hospitals from Fayette County to Wyoming County have decided not to allow the public into their lobbies and have increased their cleaning regimens tenfold by continuously disinfecting “common areas” such as doorknobs, chairs, telephones, etc.
Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Beckley Veterinary Hospital (BVH) says the clinic — and its sister clinics in Crab Orchard and Pineville — has greatly deviated from its normal check-in procedures in an attempt to limit contact.
Instead of coming inside with their animal, BVH is having its clients check in by telephone from their vehicle. Once the clients are signed in, Rogers explained that the receptionist will call the owner to come inside only when it is that animal’s turn to be seen.
BVH is also requesting that only one client come in per patient to discourage congestion in the waiting area and the consulting rooms.
“Sometimes a whole family will come in with an animal and normally that isn’t an issue, but these aren’t normal circumstances,” Rogers shared.
“We have always dealt with highly contagious viral conditions like parvo for example, but with this we have had to change things up a little bit… For now, we are keeping our regular appointments and we have no plans to change that unless we are made to.”
While BVH is regulating who comes into the office and when, both Oak Hill Animal Hospital (OHAH) and Paws & Claws Animal Clinic (PCAC) in Daniels have mandated that only staff and animals enter the building.
Both clinics are keeping their doors locked and have asked clients to remain in their vehicles. Check-ins are completed over the phone before a staff member retrieves the animal from its owner, who remains in the vehicle for the duration of the appointment.
Dr. Mindy Osborne, veterinarian for Oak Hill, says the hospital will be mailing out medications and will even FaceTime with clients to walk through the problems their animal is experiencing.
“We are really just trying to slow the panic in the area. We are taking all the necessary precautions and are just reiterating social distancing, no handshaking and for older clients to be cautious.”
PCAC’s office manager Sandy Trent made similar comments about its “curbside service” approach.
“We get the animal, bring it in and check it over, give it vaccines, whatever it needs. The doctors are talking with the owners over the phone to make it as much like a regular visit as possible.”
Dr. Connie Hyler-Both, owner of New River Animal Hospital (NRAH) in Hinton, said her clinic is giving people the option to come in or stay in their vehicle.
“This is a small, rural hospital. I understand the bigger, multiple-doctor hospitals with a larger clientele that have more people coming in and out during the day closing to the public, but we are a much smaller practice.”
She explained that NRAH is simply re-emphasizing options that they’ve had in place for some time.
“We already had an online store; we have been mailing out things and are happy to do it more. In the past, we have gone out to the car to get an animal from an elderly person who couldn’t walk inside. We already had these services and now are just encouraging people to take advantage of them.”
NRAH is requesting that anyone who feels ill should not come into the hospital and instead call in and have a staff member come outside to get the animal.
“We have had some people cancel or reschedule, but for the most part we have been staying busy. It hasn’t affected us too badly.”
Both Nancy Johnson, president of the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC), and Amy McGuire, director of the Fayette County Animal Control Center-New River Humane Society (NRHS), have implemented changes to their shelter’s daily operations.
According to Johnson, HRSC is operating by appointment only for adoptions, surrenders and visitation as they try to “avoid any kind of mass congregations.”
For now, the shelter is sticking to regular business hours and Johnson says animal adoptions are still on a first-come-first-served basis.
NRHS is also handling adoptions and surrenders by appointment.
“We have a plan set in place to limit the amount of people in the shelter at one time. If someone wants to view an animal, they can, but we want to ensure the safety of the public and our staff,” McGuire shared.
“This is still very new, and everything is going into place for us to follow the guidelines until things settle down on a state level.”
Although Coronavirus Disease 2019 was first linked to a live animal market in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, the virus is now spreading person-to-person with transmission primarily occurring when a person comes in contact with an infected person’s bodily secretions, such as saliva or mucus, or when someone touches an infected surface, according to the CDC.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reported that two dogs in China had been tested for COVID-19. One test came back negative, and the other test, which belonged to a 17-year-old Pomeranian whose owner had been diagnosed with the virus, showed a “weak positive” result. The dog never showed any clinical signs of the disease.
On March 13, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. — an American multinational corporation engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of products and services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing, and dairy markets — announced that it had retained zero positive results after evaluating thousands of canine and feline specimens for the COVID-19 virus.
CDC, World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) agree that there is no evidence at this point to indicate that pets can spread COVID-19 to people or to other animals.
AVMA is advising anyone who becomes ill with the virus to have another member of the household, a neighbor, or a friend take care of the animal until recovered from the virus. People who have COVID-19 and have a service animal should wear masks and take extra precautions.
The association is also urging people who aren’t sick to use a “common-sense approach” when interacting with pets or other animals in the home and to practice good hygiene when caring for an animal stating:
“…do not share food, kiss, or hug them; wash your hands before and after any contact with your pet or service animal. You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home.”
Research and veterinarians agree that there should be little to no fear of contracting COVID-19 from an animal.
“There is something very important in conveying accurate information to the public when it comes to this,” shared Dr. Rogers. “If you have the virus and you cough on your dog and bring the dog in here, I might contract the virus from where you coughed on the dog but not because the animal has the virus itself.”
Dr. Hyler-Both agreed, saying that an animal’s fur or collar can act as a fomite — an object or material that is likely to carry infection because it is porous or fibrous.
“I do not believe that there is a risk of someone getting the disease from their animal and I don’t think there is a higher risk of an animal transmitting this disease than any other germ. There are still a lot of questions and so many new questions, but from what I have read from various vet sources the risk is very small.”
“We are not advising people to do anything different,” Dr. Osborne shared. “It is possible that an animal can carry a virus on something like a collar, so if someone is quarantined, they may want to remove anything like that from the animal to limit the possibility, but they do not have to.”
As anxiety about the virus grows, individuals aren’t just stocking up on toilet paper and water but pet supplies too.
Robin Massey, manager of the Beckley Pet Supply Plus, said her store started to see an increase in store traffic last week.
“People are buying the necessities that pet owners need: canned food, dry food, litter, pill pockets, joint supplements, all kinds of stuff. We have seen a large amount of people nearly every day.”
According to assistant store manager Tracy Blankenship, Crossroads Mall’s PetSmart has also seen an increase in traffic and sales but says it could be due to tax returns because of the number of people purchasing large, luxury items like terrariums and aquariums.
Blankenship did say she has noticed more food and litter purchases in the past several days.
Bekki Collins, manager of Paradise Pets — a local independently owned pet store — says the store has sold more daily need items recently but has seen the largest difference in its grooming services, which is keeping its salon busy.
Collins said she was thankful for the business, confessing her fears of being a small business trying to operate during the pandemic.
“We will stay until they run us off. We have to. If we don’t work, we don’t get paid.”
Both the American Veterinary Medical Association and the CDC have posted educational information to their websites including frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and its relationship to animals, how the virus originated and how it spreads, how to stay healthy around animals, how to protect pets if you become ill, what veterinarians need to know about the virus, and more.
This information can be found at www.avma.org and www.cdc.gov.
Additional information can also be found at www.oie.int.