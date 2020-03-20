Due to escalating COVID-19 health concerns, Carnegie Hall is canceling the Veronica Swift Trio performance scheduled for April 3. The health and safety of our community, artists, and staff are our top priorities.
If you are a ticketholder for the event, Carnegie asks that you consider donating the cost of your ticket back to help support the Hall during this difficult time. If you choose not to or are unable to convert your ticket to a donation, Carnegie will issue a refund. To request a refund, please call 304-645-7917 or email office@carnegiehallwv.org.