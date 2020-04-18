charleston — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Vandalia Gathering. The annual Memorial Day event is the state’s celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia.
The department is looking at alternatives to the annual three-day gathering that will allow the celebration the rich cultural heritage of the state.
The WVDACH is still accepting submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition through May 1, 2020.
Quilts and wall hangings are currently only being accepted through the mail. For more information about the exhibition or for a prospectus, go to www.wvculture.org or contact Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for the department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
