A Valley High School graduate is among the doctors and other health care professionals in the trenches in New York City working under "dire" conditions as the COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed that area in recent weeks.
Dr. Angela Frisby, the Valley High School Class of 2006 valedictorian, is an emergency medicine resident physician who is in her final year of a four-year residency training cycle at a hospital in New York City. She is currently the chief resident.
"The situation in New York City is dire," Frisby, the daughter of Jerry Frisby and Cinda Elswick, said in an April 6 email. "Hospitals are filling up, supplies are low and the severely ill patients continue to come in need of care.
"I have never been one to dread going to work, because I sincerely love what I do. That is, until now. Our emergency department is a chaotic scene of patients parked haphazardly in hallways, monitors and ventilators alarming and the sounds of labored breathing."
She said her hospital recently opened up an additional ICU, and it was full of patients in 24 hours. They have more than 50 admitted patients in their emergency department waiting for a bed.
Attempting to provide care for the "waves of patients" who continue to arrive, she said, "Our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, physician assistants and all essential staff are stretched thin and pushed well past their limits."
"Being an emergency medicine resident in NYC is extremely difficult right now, mentally and physically," Frisby admitted. "One 12-hour shift feels like it lasts for three days.
"My colleagues are becoming my patients. My patients are dying right in front of me and there is little I can do. Our patients have to be separated from their families as part of our 'no visitor' policy to ensure safety. As a result, these patients are dying alone."
New York state had nearly 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 12, according to a press release on health.ny.gov. In various reports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the situation is improving as the curve continues to flatten.
"As of now, everyone needs to be mindful of the risks to their own health and others," Frisby stressed. "This must be taken seriously. Stay home. When you must go out, wear a face covering (cloth mask, etc.), sanitize your hands after touching contaminated surfaces, and do not touch your face.
"The public should save n95 masks and respirators for health care providers. Fevers responsive to Tylenol, cough and other mild symptoms can be managed at home. Calling your doctor's office or the emergency department for some advice is always an option. If you feel short of breath or severely ill, you should be seen by a doctor immediately."
• • •
Frisby participated in softball and cheerleading for the Greyhounds during her high school days. She was also involved in student government and with HSTA (Health Sciences and Technology Academy), the latter which provided an educational scholarship for her to attend college (West Virginia University) and medical school.
She graduated from WVU in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in medical laboratory science. She then graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016 with her medical degree.
"I always loved science," she recalls. "Being part of the HSTA program in high school really helped me decide on a career in medicine.
"My mom will tell you that I was always taking care of people, even when I was young. One of my best friends, Frannie Martin, tragically passed away when I was a sophomore in high school. She suffered from a rare blood disorder and, after learning about it, I was determined to become a doctor. Initially, I thought I wanted to be a hematologist."
Her small-town roots have been a blessing as she has advanced in her professional career. "Growing up in a small town afforded me the opportunity to have a large 'extended family,'" Frisby said. "This helped motivate me even more to succeed.
"Knowing I have a community behind me has kept me going when times get tough. I have always been proud of where I'm from, and how people in the valley take care of one another is one huge reason for that. Everyone I work with in New York knows I am a proud West Virginian from the moment I open my mouth or they hear me say 'Y'all' because they immediately ask where I'm from."
"Donations of gloves, masks, suits and other protective equipment from companies, friends and colleagues have been extremely helpful to us," Frisby continued. "The outpour of support — phone calls, messages and care packages — I have received from family, friends and colleagues really brightens my day.
"I try to stay positive. I chose emergency medicine because I want to care for people on some of their worst days. This crisis is the definition of that. My colleagues are some of the most dedicated people I know and I wouldn't want to be on the front lines with anyone else."
Frisby currently gets to go home between shifts at work. "Being at home with my husband (Dr. Erik Stapleton, an orthopedic surgery resident at another hospital, whom she met at WVSOM) and our two-year-old Siberian husky, Koda, gives me the peace I need after a grueling shift."
She takes precautions before returning home, changing into fresh clothes after her shift and showering immediately upon returning home to lessen the risk.
Frisby even got to take some much-needed time off this past weekend, her mother said.
Frisby says she has not personally been tested for COVID-19. "However, if I do become sick, we have a policy in place and I will have time to recover. I will keep working until that time comes."
On the preparedness ahead of the pandemic's arrival in the United States, she said, "Overall, as a country, I believe the threat of COVID-19 was not taken as seriously as it should have been. Some still continue to downplay what is going on in our hospitals. It was clear what China and Italy went through, and we had some time to prepare. Personal protective equipment, ventilators, medications and supplies should have been obtained in preparation for the tidal wave of patients we are caring for now. Some of the devastation I see on a daily basis could have been avoided with careful preparation."
