OAK HILL — Dr. Paul Conley, an internal medicine specialist for Oak Hill-based Plateau Medical Group, was one of the first people in Fayette County to receive the initial dose of a two-step Covid-19 vaccination this week.
Conley and four others associated with Plateau Medical Center were vaccinated Monday night. On Tuesday, he reported that he had not experienced any negative effects, other than soreness at the injection point.
Conley said he did harbor some concern about taking the vaccine.
"This is a new vaccine, it's new science and (any time) there's new science, there's some trepidation," he said. "It's not like any other vaccine that we've ever used before or a vaccine I've ever had before. This is using messenger RNA, ... so there's no vector, there's no virus particles. This was done in a different fashion.
"In saying that, you have to trust the science," he added. "You have to know that (in) this science, these studies, research has been going on behind the scenes for some time. The pandemic is new to us, but this type of research has been going on behind the scenes every day."
Between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, about 70,000 people have been enrolled in studies. "That's not a small number," said Conley.
He said he wanted to be one of those to take the vaccine early to find out "how I can protect my patients and be there for my patients." After their first dose, those taking the Pfizer vaccine will be administered a second dose three weeks later. Monday's shot primed the immune system for the second shot, which will include neutralizing antibodies, Conley explained. "One shot's not going to do it."
Conley says he receives his influenza vaccine every year, and the efficacy rates of both Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in studies are much better than the flu vaccine. "Pfizer and Moderna were both showing 95 percent effective," while the flu vaccine administered last year featured an effectiveness of below 50 percent, said Conley. Even so, "we still reduced illness, hospitalization and deaths (related to the flu)."
With supply chain logistics and other issues factored in, it will "be some time before we get everybody vaccinated," Conley said. "We have a long ways to go, so what that means is that I'm still going to be wearing my mask after I receive the second vaccine, and that's what we've got to do. The only thing we have right now is the social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and really trying hard to avoid groups indoors and trying to avoid family gatherings right now.
"We end up with a false sense of security around the holidays, because these are all people we know."
The goal should be to "try to keep it (holiday celebrations) within your household."
"We're really in the teeth of it right now," he concluded. "This is the light at end of tunnel.
"If we can get herd immunity and get immunized, this is going to be the way we're going to get out of this."
According to Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, local hospitals received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. Nursing homes will also receive vaccines directly.
"Especially with this Pfizer vaccine, it has to be used during a certain time limit," Harlan said, "so we want to make certain that we don't waste a single vaccine, and we don't intend to.
"We have plenty of people who want to get the vaccine."
The FCHD was slated to get its first distribution Wednesday via the National Guard, Harlan said Tuesday. In addition to health department employees, the department will be responsible for providing vaccines to EMS workers, law enforcement and fire departments, she said.
Although vaccinations at the health department will be voluntary, Harlan says she's onboard.
"I will take it, yes, absolutely," she said Tuesday. "I couldn't sleep last night I was so excited about this (the prospects of vaccines helping slow down the spread of the disease in the future)."
The vaccines will obviously be big in battling Covid-19 as the phased rollout expands to larger swaths of the population in the coming months, but Harlan urges caution for the time being.
"First of all, I think people need to understand that, just because we are going to start vaccinating people, we're still looking at several months down the road before we are protected," she said. "It's important that we continue to wear our face coverings, continue to practice social distancing.
"The biggest thing, especially right now with the holidays, is trying to limit the number of people you're around. I know it's painful for folks because people want to be together, but you really shouldn't have big family gatherings."
"Pretty significant numbers (increase in positive cases)" and a "pretty scary situation right now with the hospitals across the country" continue to be of major concern.
"If we can just be vigilant about protecting one another, we'll get through this," said Harlan. "There's definitely light at the end of the tunnel; we just have to work together to get through it, and we don't want to lose anyone else."
