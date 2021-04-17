Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus response coordinator, said Friday that the rate of vaccinations in the state “has gone down a little bit.”
“It is really a signal to all of us that it’s important to step up and be vaccinated.”
The numbers speak with even greater urgency.
Three weeks ago Friday, on March 26, the state administered 16,725 doses of vaccine – five times more than the 3,261 that went into arms this past Friday, April 16.
Gov. Jim Justice tried sounding the alarm, too, at the Friday pandemic press briefings.
“I don’t mean to scare anybody, but I am telling you with all in me we should be concerned,” Justice said during the briefing.
Once regarded as a national leader with distributon of the vaccine, West Virginia has slipped the past several weeks.
Out of a total populaton of 1.792 million, the state has fully inoculated 425,720 people – or 26.5 percent – according to statistics provided online by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
As of April 17, West Virginia ranked 22nd, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’s vaccine data tracker.
Maine leads all states with 31.53 percent of its population completely inoculated, with five other states – New Mexico, Alaska, Rhode Island, Connecticut and South Dakota – all having vaccinated at least 30 percent of their people.
Georgia, at 17.9 percent, ranked last.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, a total of 80.6 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, or 24.3 percent of the country’s population, according to the CDC data.
Across southern West Virginia, Greenbrier County leads all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market with 31.2 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR database. It is followed by Wyoming (30.8 percent), Fayette (30.5 percent), Nicholas (30.2 percent), Summers (27.0 percent), Raleigh (26.3 percent), Monroe (25.9 percent), McDowell (25.8 percent), and Mercer (22.1 percent).
Even as the United States aproaches 200 million people having received at least one dose, health officials are concerned with vaccine hesitancy among those who regard vaccines warily. In coming weeks, the supply of doses may outstrip demand, officials have admitted.
In Fayette County, the vaccination effort has turned toward the youth population, and the response has been encouraging.
Getting students 16-and-older vaccinated against Covid-19 is “an ongoing process,” said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough. “It’s like the other rollouts (Covid-19 testing, adult vaccinations, etc.) that have occurred.”
Statewide, 51,310 people ages 16 to 24 have been fully vaccinated.
When the county began accepting survey forms from families, about 100 students – with approval from parents or guardians where necessary – originally expressed interest in receiving the vaccine. The list of interested students has since grown to more than 150, Hough said.
“We anticipate that’s going to rise more,” he said.
He estimated that 40 to 50 students have currently been vaccinated in school settings. Hough also noted that the Fayette County Health Department has made vaccination opportunities possible for some students at regular clinics when possible.
Student vaccinations in Fayette County will continue this coming week.
“I think the vaccine opportunities will remain,” said Hough, indicating continuing support from the state level. And students who more recently have decided they want to engage in the vaccination process still can.
“All it takes is reaching out to our school principals and we will provide those opportunities.”
A big boost to the FCS student vaccination effort is the location of school wellness centers (with supervision by New River Health or Rainelle Medical Center) on the county’s three public high school campuses, Hough said.
“Fayette County is very, very fortunate in that we have wellness centers at each of our high schools,” Hough said. Working with those health organizations, school administrators and the local health department has created a positive environment, he said.
The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has been temporarily shelved by federal health authorities, but Hough said that doesn’t affect the county school system. The Moderna vaccine has been administered to school employees in recent months, while students are receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Hough said the choice to vaccinate or not “is a personal decision, but it will definitely allow us to be back to a more normal state.” Vaccination “really eliminates the quarantine,” he added.
Hough said some discussions for the future have included the possibility of student vaccinations over the summer, as well as using wellness centers for Covid-19 testing for students.
The West Virginia Department of Education recently featured the Fayette and Cabell county school systems in a video promoting their vaccination efforts. In it, administrators, educators and students discuss the vaccination process.
Still, the Biden administration said this week that the country is averaging 3.3 million vaccine doses a day.
If that pace continues, it should blunt Covid-19 hotspots that are popping up across the U.S. map. A recent wave of the pandemic has driven daily hospitalizations above 47,000, according to the CDC, the highest since March 4.
According to a database kept by the Washington Post, 34 states have registered increases in infections in the past two weeks. The New York Times databse is showing the same trends, with 78,932 new confirmed cases on Friday, up 8 percent over the past 14 days.
It is a trend reflected across The Register-Herald region with 586 new cases this last week compared with 302 for the week ending March 16. Last week, newly confirmed cases were 546.
Other Covid statistics are a mixed bag. While hospitalizations were down to 232 on Friday from 280 on April 8 and the number of intensive care unit patients had fallen from 87 to 67 over the same period, the number of active cases at the same time was up to 7,317 from 6,897.
James Hoyer, who leads the state’s vaccine distribution effort, said Friday that it is becoming more challenging to find people who want a vaccination.
“As the governor pointed out, we continue to have plenty of availability of vaccines,” Hoyer said Friday during the pandemic broefing. “It takes us longer each week to get those vaccines in arms, not because of logistics but to get people to get to the vaccines.”
Hoyer said that whoever wants to host a vaccination event, “We will work with you.”
Hoyer sad the state was “in a race” against the virus.
“We have some serious variants coming into our state and across the country. We need to get West Virginia vaccinated.”