Vaccine clinics scheduled this week in all 55 counties

State-supported vaccine clinics will be held in all 55 counties throughout West Virginia Feb. 3-6 through Operation Save Our Wisdom – including 11 clinics in southern West Virginia.
The clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 and older. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.
Many clinics are listed as full as they are using existing waitlists. West Virginians can pre-register for a Covid-19 vaccine through the West Virginia vaccine registration system at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Wednesday
• Monroe County, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union. By appointment only.
• Summers County, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial St., Hinton. By appointment only.
Thursday
• Greenbrier County, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle. By appointment only.
• Greenbrier County, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WV Building-WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg. By appointment only.
• Raleigh County, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. By appointment only.
Friday
• Fayette County, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley PK8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. By appointment only.
• McDowell County, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Old Kimball Walmart, 171 Plaza Drive, Kimball. By appointment only.
• Mercer County, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple St., Princeton. By appointment only. Second dose for individuals vaccinated on Jan. 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department.
• Nicholas County, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Summersville Arena & Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville. By appointment only.
• Wyoming County, 9 a.m. - noon, Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville. By appointment only.
Saturday
• Mercer County, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Karen Preservation Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple St., Princeton. By appointment only. Second dose for individuals vaccinated on Jan. 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department. First doses for people at least 65 years old.