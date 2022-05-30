The surge team of the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Wednesday, June 1, in Welch.
The clinic will take place at the Welch National Guard Armory located at 600 Stewart St. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to all. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 surge team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.