If projections hold, West Virginia will not get enough vaccines to protect all health care professionals and nursing home residents from Covid-19 infection by the end of 2020.
In an analysis of all 50 states, The Washington Post reported West Virginia was in line to receive about 17,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 110,000 doses before the end of the year.
The vaccine rollout comes at a time when new Covid cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths are piling up in the state, setting daily records on a routine basis as transmission of the highly infectious disease sidelined 41 school districts in West Virginia – including Wyoming, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties – on Saturday.
In the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,514 new Covid cases were recorded across the state – a daily record 222 of them in the nine-county region that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia.
The additions were staggering: 36 in Raleigh County, 62 in Mercer County, 44 in Greenbrier County and 24 in Fayette County.
The nine regional counties have added 1,150 cases in the last week, 1,725 in the first 11 days of December. In the first 11 days of November, the region added 691 cases.
The state reported 28 deaths – 137 in the last week – pushing the total to 966. There were two reported deaths Saturday in the newspaper’s region.
Setting new highs, the state reported 20,323 active cases and 697 hospitalizations due to Covid on Saturday – a jump of 18 in the previous 24 hours. At near record highs, daily confirmed intensive care unit patients numbered 190 and 83 patients were on ventilators – six more than the previous day.
The state has approximately 100,000 health care professionals and 21,000 nursing home residents and workers, according to the data analysis by The Post, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.
There is no secret as to why nursing homes are at the front of the line for the vaccine. Of the 966 deaths in the state, 367 – or 38 percent – have happened at one of the state’s 123 nursing home facilities.
Second in line for vaccinations are some 56,000 essential workers, 48,000 teachers and 15,000 first responders.
Third in line are 710,000 people with pre-existing conditions and 33,000 people over the age of 65.
Gov. Jim Justice has said he is hopeful that everyone in the state can be vaccinated by sometime in March. That will take roughly 3.5 million doses of a vaccine.
During his Friday pandemic briefing, Justice provided details on the different phases of the state’s vaccine allocation plan.
“We will get a limited supply of vaccines at first,” Justice said, “so our team of experts are still finalizing the plan to make sure that the vaccines are available to all West Virginians, starting with those who are at the highest risk.”
The governor explained that there will be two main phases of vaccine allocation. Phase 1 will include those at the highest risk of serious complications from Covid-19, as well as individuals who are essential frontline workers fighting this pandemic.
Phase 2 is the general population.
Phase 1 is broken down into four subsections: Phase 1-A through Phase 1-D.
Phase 1-A includes hospital, long-term care facilities and staff and pharmacies.
Phase 1-B includes community infrastructure and emergency response, public health officials and first responders.
Phase 1-C includes other health care workers such as home health providers.
Phase 1-D includes teachers and education staff in higher education and K-12 and other sectors for critical services such as utility and transportation.
“We are planning to offer vaccines to all individuals identified in Phase 1-A through Phase 1-D within the first six weeks, based on our allocation of vaccines,” Justice said. “As our allocation increases and distribution occurs, we may be able to move through the phases more quickly.
“In Phase 2, which is the general population, we will place initial emphasis on our most vulnerable in the general population based on guidance from the CDC,” the governor said.
Once West Virginia receives the vaccine, in-state distribution will begin within 24 hours.
“The rollout of our Covid-19 vaccination program will be challenging,” Gov. Justice said. “It will take a lot of work. But without any question, between the National Guard and all the players that are working with them, we’ll get this done.”
The governor said the state would be placing its initial order for the 32,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the maximum ordering cap allowed for West Virginia at this time.
On Saturday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 95-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old female from McDowell County, a 95-year-old female from Mason County, a 61-year-old female from Mason County, a 66-year-old female from Mineral County, a 101-year-old female from Mineral County, a 96-year-old male from Mineral County, a 98-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old male from Mingo County, a 64-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 75-year-old female from Grant County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, a 91-year-old male from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Grant County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year-old male from Logan County.
Cases per county: Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).