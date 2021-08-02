FAYETTEVILLE — A scant few weeks back, the Covid-19 recovery was going nicely and West Virginia was seeing a lot of green.
At least, that is, on the county alert system map compiled by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which assigns color codes based on either infection rate or percent positivity as they relate to Covid-19 cases. Green is the most desirable of the five colors on the map, followed by yellow, gold, orange and red, and the state's counties had experienced solid progress in the reduction of case numbers over the summer.
That has all changed, and Fayette County is just one of the many counties around the state recently exhibiting another uptick in Covid-19 cases. In the Aug. 2 morning report from the DHHR, only 18 West Virginia counties were in green.
As of 10 a.m. on Aug. 2, Fayette had dipped into orange on the DHHR map, with a percent positivity of 5.3 and an infection rate of 18.53 per 100,000 population. On July 26, Fayette was green with 2.47 percent positivity and an infection rate of 7.07, and the county had posted 38 Covid-19 cases in the previous week. In the penultimate week of June, the number of cases registered in the county was just three.
The current seven-day cycle through Aug. 2 showed Fayette with 76 cases, and the death of an 85-year-old county man from the disease was reported. Fayette, which has active outbreaks ongoing at the Hilltop Center nursing home (as of the July 30 DHHR report) and at one unidentified church, had 32 cases over the past weekend. The Hilltop Center outbreak is comprised of 12 active positive residents and four active positive staff. There are about 20 cases related to the church outbreak, said Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County Health Department health officer. On Sunday, Aug. 1, there were 113 active Covid-19 cases in the county, compared to 51 active cases on July 25, 21 active cases on July 19 and 40 active cases on June 21.
So, where do we go from here?
"We're seeing (cases) sprinkled throughout the communities, both in the valley and the plateau; in different areas from Smithers to Meadow Bridge, we're seeing cases," Stewart explained. "And it's all around us in all the counties."
There exists a "modest amount" of breakthrough cases, which involve individuals who test positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. With those, Stewart said, "They're not getting sick enough to go to the hospital." It's more like a flu-like illness, she noted.
Recent hospitalizations have occurred largely with individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to Stewart.
Thus far, no cases of the Delta variant have been reported for Fayette County on the DHHR website. However, Stewart expects that to change, as the county has sent case sequencing to the state and expects results back in the coming days.
"Remember, three weeks ago, we didn't have very many cases, so we didn't have many sequences then, because it's only a certain percentage of what you have," Stewart said. "And we didn't have vaccine breakthrough cases at the time.
"With the new outbreaks, we've sent sequencing. From what I've seen from an epidemiological standpoint, though, is that it's behaving like the Delta variant (which is already confirmed in the surrounding counties), because the transmission is quite rapid," she said.
"This is a virus; it's an RNA virus, RNA viruses are smart," she continued. Increased viral spread around the globe, and the onset of the more-transmissible Delta variant, "helped (Covid-19) to survive in places where we don't have great vaccination rates. Our vaccination rates in Fayette County are 59 percent (of all eligible residents)." That, she stressed, is "not high enough."
"So when you have a population with lower vaccination rates and you get a new variant as such, it's going to spread, and that's what we're seeing right now," Stewart noted.
The 20-40 age group, in particular, must become more involved in vaccinations, she stressed.
Stewart said health department officials will meet with Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough and the Fayette County Board of Education this week to discuss the pending school term. Hough said last week the school system's current plan didn't call for masks to be worn inside school buildings.
"Right now, we're a county that has high transmission," said Stewart. "I feel more comfortable recommending masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated in an indoor (setting), including schools.
"And that's currently the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC."
Among the upcoming vaccination clinics involving the FCHD and its partners will be one from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Meadow Bridge High School, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Midland Trail Patriots Trail-gate in association with the Midland Trail Health Center at Hico, vaccinations and testing at the restructured "Let's Get Moving!" 2021 Kids' Health and Safety Fair sponsored by Montgomery Pediatrics on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montgomery General Hospital in Montgomery, and vaccinations on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. in association with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber office in Oak Hill. At the latter, Aurora Ice will be on site and the chamber of commerce will provide the first 50 vaccinations with a free small shaved ice from Aurora Ice (redeemable same day only).
Vaccinations can also be obtained from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the FCHD. Walk-ins are accepted.
Covid-19 testing was held at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope last Friday, with seven tests being administered and seven negative results returned.
Stewart said weekly testing will resume at the Ruby Center on Tuesdays with assistance from Mount Hope Fire and EMS. New River Health, Rainelle Medical Center and Walgreen's are among the others still offering testing.
"Everyone knows what they need to do," said Stewart. "We just need to kind of get over ourselves a little bit. You can have a little pity party. That's OK; we've had one here at the health department.
"But we have to face reality. This is here, this is happening, we know what to do. We know how to wear masks. We know how to socially distance. We know how to wash our hands and stay home when we're sick. We just have to do those things.
"Then we have to vaccinate. If you're vaccinated and you know other people that are not vaccinated, talk to them about that. Answer their questions. Ease their minds. We have to get people vaccinated to stop this. If we want our lives to be as close to normal as possible, it's the only way.
"We need to continue to care about one another as a community, and the best way to do that is to be respectful of one another and to help keep one another safe and healthy," she added. "And the best way to do that is to be vaccinated and to wear masks and to work together to stop this."
She said she has no indication to suggest masks should be worn in outside environments, unless in a very crowded space or you are immunocompromised.
