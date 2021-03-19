A coalition of individuals and agencies have joined forces to assist Greenbrier and Monroe county residents with registration and transportation for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Residents of the two counties who need help registering on the state’s Everbridge system for a vaccination or who need transportation to get to a vaccination appointment can get in touch with an AmeriCorps worker at United Way of Greenbrier Valley by dialing 211. Katie Barnes, United Way’s AmeriCorps worker, will obtain information from the registrant, go to Everbridge’s online site and input the data.
Barnes will also ask registrants if they need transportation to obtain a vaccination. She will pass along that information to Jennifer Mason, who will then contact the registrant and assign a volunteer driver to take them to their appointment. Transportation must be arranged in advance, not on the day of the appointment.
People who prefer to register in person but who don’t have a computer or who need help with the online registration process may visit the Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 1 office at 9035 Seneca Trail, South, in Fairlea, during business hours. They will be allowed to use the computers at the office to register themselves, or a PSD employee will help them register.
Those who wish to register for a vaccination on their own can visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
Vaccines are allocated based on signups in individual counties, so all people over the age of 16 who want to be vaccinated are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
