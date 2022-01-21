bluefield — The number of residents getting Covid vaccinations at the Mercer County Health Department’s vaccine clinics is dropping.
“Our clinics are slowing down,” interim department administrator Bonnie Allen said during a Mercer County Board of Health meeting.
In the last couple of weeks the number of those getting shots, mostly boosters, at the clinics has dropped from about 280 to “maybe 60” last week, she said. “It really dropped off.”
Allen said at the children’s vaccine clinic for 5-to-11 year-olds last week only 24 shots were administered. A vaccine clinic for ages 12 and over held Wednesday was also seeing low numbers, she added.
Another children’s vaccine clinic is set for today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Karen Preservative Education Center behind the Princeton Rescue Squad.
The 5 to 15 age group has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, with about 16 percent in the 5 to 11 age range with at least one dose, and 45 percent in the 12 to 15 age group with a single dose.
The number of vaccinations administered around the state has slowed as well, with the seven-day daily average falling from 833 on Jan. 5 to 653 on Tuesday.
Allen said another issue is a lack of rapid tests.
“We can’t find rapid tests,” she said of the tests that can have results back in about 15 minutes.
Board member Dr. Daniel Wells, a pharmacist, said he is having the same problem. “I am looking everywhere.”
Stacey Hicks, who is a board member as well as CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said the lack of rapid tests created a potential issue during the recent snowstorm.
The Rescue Squad includes an emergency shelter, he said, which can be opened in cases like a major snowstorm for residents who lose power.
“But we have to test them,” he said, referring to the need to separate anyone who tests positive in another building. “We have no rapid tests.”
According to various national news reports, the shortage is the result of a lack of anticipation of another major surge with far more positive cases with the Omicron variant.
However, President Joe Biden announced in December that his administration would purchase 500 million rapid coronavirus test kits to distribute to households across the country.
Those free tests can be ordered by visiting COVIDtests.gov and should be shipped in about two weeks.
The Mercer County Board of Health is also narrowing its search for a new Health Department administrator.
During the board’s Wednesday meeting, members agreed to review the 24 applications submitted for the position and choose the top five for face-to-face interviews.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, board chair, said the list can be narrowed based on resumes.
Board members Stacey Hicks and Dr. Daniel Wells will each independently review the applications to choose the five to be interviewed.
The health department has been led by interim administrator Allen since former administrator Roger Topping resigned on Nov. 9 after a mistake during a vaccine clinic.
During that Oct. 28 clinic, about 200 residents received a full dose of the Moderna booster shot rather than the authorized half dose.
Topping accepted responsibility for the mistake, but said the department, to his knowledge, was never notified by the state the doses should be half.
The board accepted his resignation and then named Allen to be interim.
Hicks said Allen is doing a good job so the board can choose an administrator.
Maxwell said he is also working with the state to reclassify the position as being exempt from “civil servant” status.
“We have submitted a request to reclassify this job as exempt,” he said, which means the new administrator would receive state benefits but the position would be under the control of the board to set the salary and hire and fire, not the state.
Otherwise, he said, the administrator would basically be a contract employee with no state benefits.
“I don’t want to move on with this until we have that in place,” Maxwell said.
Hicks and Wells will narrow the list of candidates down to five by the February meeting of the board, then the interviews will be set up before the full five-member board.