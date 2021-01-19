Vaccination clinics set in southern West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday morning that the state would be hosting 22 vaccination clinics around the state this week, including four in southern West Virginia.
And the governor also said this week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older.
The clinics are a part of the governor’s Operation Save Our Wisdom program that targets the state’s more elderly population and its educators over the age of 50.
The free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wood counties. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.
Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, they will continue to place new individuals on a waitlist. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. The community vaccination clinic model will continue to be used each week and additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.
For southern West Virginia, the clinics are:
Greenbrier County (utilizing existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist): Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 645 Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.
Raleigh County: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken beginning Tuesday for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-461-1108.
Mercer County: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Pre-registration: 304-324-8367 or www.mchdwv.com