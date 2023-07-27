beckley, w.va. – Beckley VA Medical Center announced that it has received a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in its annual overall hospital quality star ratings.
The CMS uses five categories – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care – to award a quality rating for each hospital. The more stars (out of five), the better.
Overall, 67 percent of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual ratings received either four or five stars, compared to only 41 percent of non-VA hospitals.
