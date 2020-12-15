"V-Day" observed at nursing, rehab centers

Sixteen of American Medical Facilities Management's 19 nursing and rehabilitation centers across West Virginia received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for employees and patients on Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day,” or Vaccination Day, at the centers.
The AMFM leadership team worked with West Virginia officials to request vaccines for more than 2,000 employees and more than 1,200 patients statewide.
The vaccines will be administered by the company's in-house pharmacy.
Shep Campbell, licensed pharmacist and vice president of Pharmacy Services for Lifetree Pharmacy, provided vaccine education, via Zoom meetings, to employees, who, in turn, shared the information with patients and family members.
“This is an exciting day for our center employees and patients to be part of history – it’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Campbell said in a prepared press release.
“Our leadership team has worked closely with our centers to develop our vaccine distribution plan.
“We will offer vaccines to employees and patients at 16 centers today, and the remaining three when the second batch of vaccines arrive from the state.
“When the vaccine is available to me, my only question is, which arm will I receive the vaccine in?” Campbell said.
Among the 16 centers receiving the vaccines are Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wyoming County, Greenbrier Health Care Center, Hillcrest Health Care Center in Boone County, McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one of the three that will receive vaccines in the second round. The center has three staff members with active cases, according to the state's Covid-19 information website. The long-term care information is updated each Friday on the website.
The Wyoming County center has 17 residents with active cases and five staff members, according to the site. Mercer County has three staff members with active cases. Summers has four residents with active cases.
“This is a momentous day for our patients and employees and provides hope for ending the Covid-19 pandemic,” said John Elliot, owner of the centers.
“Being a part of history and among the first in the U.S. and West Virginia to receive the vaccine is remarkable.
“I am so thankful, but make no mistake, we will not let our guard down and will continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow the CDC’s guidelines closely.
“We are doing this for our patients, each other and our communities,” Elliot said.