FORT WORTH, Texas — A customer upset on Mother's Day in a Texas grocery story threw an individual packaged steak and a bag of lettuce at a cashier, Leander police said Sunday.
The customer was angry about the purchasing limits on meat products at an H-E-B in Leander, which is about 170 miles south of Fort Worth.
The limits have been implemented in some Texas stores and across the country because of the coronavirus crisis.
After throwing the items at the cashier, the man fled the store, police said.
Within hours, Leander police posted photographs of the suspect in the assault in hopes that someone would recognize him and call authorities.
By Sunday night, Leander police posted on their Facebook page that the man had been identified, but his name had not been released.
The 40-year-old Leander man contacted police Sunday, and an officer went to his home, said Leander police Lt. Jackson Mitchell on Monday.
The man was issued a Class C misdemeanor citation for the assault, which carries a maximum fine of $500, Mitchell said.
And the man was issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from going into the H-E-B in Leander, police said.
The assault occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Leander police said a store surveillance video showed the man throwing the steak and lettuce at the cashier.
