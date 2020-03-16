Upper Kanawha Valley cancellations and postponements

Montgomery — Montgomery City Hall is closed for in-person visits by the public until further notice.
"In an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading or contracting COVID-19, and compelling the public to stay indoors, it has been determined it a responsible duty to close city hall for the next few days," Mayor Greg Ingram said in a notice to city council. "All city employees will report to work to answer phones and perform work electronically. All service personnel will report to work on normal schedules."
According to office manager Angie Tackett, payments can be made via U.S. mail, by phone or in the night deposit box. If paying by phone, a credit card fee is assessed.
Late fees for March will be waived for those who must pay in person.
Trash collection service will continue as scheduled. Phones will be answered during regular city hall hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Candidate filing for the June 9 municipal election is ongoing, and Tackett reminds those interested in seeking office they can call and request a filing form be sent to them. They must be returned by April 4.
Notices with information will be posted as necessary on the front door and on Facebook.
Call 304-442-5181 with any questions.
• Montgomery Public Library — The Montgomery branch of Fayette County Public Libraries will be open regular hours and continue to offer all services, but officials ask that anyone who is sick stay home. All programming is canceled until further notice.
• Upper Kanawha Ministerial Association — The Upper Kanawha Ministerial Association has canceled remaining Lenten services due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. If you still want to bring food for the YMCA food bank, it can be brought to your respective churches and arrangements will be made to pick up and deliver. The remaining food items to be collected include canned meats, canned vegetables, dry beans and canned fruit.
• Lenten Fish Fry — The Lenten fish dinner at the Immaculate Conception Educational Building in Montgomery has been canceled for Friday, March 20.
• Smithers — "While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in our area as of this posting, I take the declaration of a national emergency and resident safety very seriously," says Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier. "Let’s take care of ourselves and one another as West Virginians do."
Here is a Smithers update as of 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16:
• The Smithers Planning Commission meeting, originally scheduled for March 16 at 3 p.m., is canceled.
• Fayette Senior Program will serve meals on March 16. A formal plan will be posted today.
• Construction companies working inside the Gateway Center will set their own work schedules.
To exercise maximum public safety and to promote social distancing in an effort to stop any chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the City of Smithers will observe the following until the state of emergency is lifted:
• Smithers City Hall inside the Gateway Center will be closed to the public. All city employees will report to work for their normal schedules. Telephones, emails and faxes will be answered in normal fashion.
• There is a black payment box on the sidewalk in front of the building. Use this for payments or mail your payments to City of Smithers, PO Box 489, Smithers, WV 25186. If you cannot do either, the city will accept your payment inside city hall after the emergency has passed. Late fees for March will be waived for those who must pay in person.
• All police and garbage operations will continue on their normal schedules.
• Fish Insurance will be open. There is a call button/intercom button to the left of the front door. Press the button and you will be admitted to this business.
• Starting Points will be open for day care. Enter through the left front door.
• The play "Frozen Jr." has been postponed.
• Check with city hall (304-442-5282) a day or two ahead about scheduled meetings for updates on whether these meetings will be held.
• Updates and notices will be posted on the front door and on Facebook.
• Gauley Bridge — Town hall is closed to the public, although employees are working and providing services.
Payments will be taken over the phone during regular office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or they can be mailed.
Officials are determining the status of the March 24 council meeting.
For more information, call 304-632-2505.
• BridgeValley CTC — BridgeValley Community and Technical College, which has campuses in Montgomery and South Charleston, is closed this week for spring break.
The college is closely monitoring news and information related to COVID-19, Crystal Berry, of 25th Hour Communications, Inc., said in an email. Although BridgeValley has no known cases of COVID-19, the college is working with the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Services (WVDHHR) and the West Virginia Community & Technical College System (CTCS) to take precautions to protect students, faculty and staff, Berry said.
Only essential personnel (IT, custodial and security) are reporting to campus this week. Departments will be available to answer questions via email or telephone.
With the consent of the chancellor, all class instruction will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23. Students will receive information from instructors on accessing instruction remotely.
Berry said the anticipation is that the college will return to normal academic operations on April 6, or when officials determine it is safe to resume in-person instruction. The college is expected to physically remain closed to the public until April 6; however, offices will be open virtually for service to the public via email, phone and chat during that time. Staff should plan to report on March 23 unless otherwise notified.
The alternative spring break schedule has been modified. Other public events hosted by the college are being reviewed for postponement or cancellation. Sponsoring clubs or organizations have been or will be contacted.
Travel is suspended for non-essential college-related business.
The college has created an information page at https://www.bridgevalley.edu/coronavirus, although it should not be considered the primary source of information for COVID-19 in the region. The state of West Virginia has created a free 24/7 information hotline to address COVID-19 concerns at 1-800-887-4304. The WVDHHR also has a website at coronavirus.wv.gov
Berry shared this information from the school's Office of Student Life:
• There will be no BridgeValley-sponsored events March 16 to April 5 while campuses are closed to students.
• There will be no travel to off-campus events, conferences or community service opportunities through May 1 that involve Student Life or student organizations.
The following events have been either canceled or postponed:
• Canceled — Alternative spring break (March 16-19); Zumba at the ATC (Wednesdays through end of semester); Easter Eggstravganza (April 4); murder mystery dinner fundraiser (April 16); blood drive (April 29); and New York City (May 1-3).
• Postponed — Student Appreciation Day (April 6 and 8, new date to be announced later)
Additionally, the following events are still on as scheduled but may be restricted or changed as needed:
• Popcorn & Paint (April 20 and 27); BridgeValley Night at WV Power Park (April 23); student leadership banquet (April 30); grad bash (May 5-6); finals fuel-up (May 11-12); and graduation (May 16).
• • •
This is an update from the Facebook page of Montgomery General Health Care System, Inc.:
"In order to protect our residents, patients and staff from the potential spread of infections, entrance to our facility is being limited at this time. Restrictions would be limited to: 1. A direct employee. 2. A direct care provider offering end of life care/services to a resident/patient. 3. A family member of a patient experiencing a serious medical condition or end of life. 4. An individual or company providing essential services to our residents and have been directly authorized to enter our facility.
"However, if you meet the criteria above and are exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus, we must restrict your entrance to the facility at this time:1. Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath.2. Have traveled out of the country in the last 14 days.3. In the last 14 days, have been in contact with someone diagnosed or under investigation of the coronavirus.4. Reside in a community where a case of coronavirus has occurred.
"In accordance with the most recent CMS instruction, we are canceling all group activities at MRN and ECU. Individual activities will be offered in patients' rooms. Additionally, all meals will be served in residents' rooms. We know this is discouraging for residents and families, but a necessity to protect our residents and patients throughout our campus.
"Additionally, we are responding to information as it becomes available. We appreciate your understanding and remain committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our residents, patients, employees and surrounding communities."
• • •
Editor's note: Any postponements, cancellations or other notices from municipalities, businesses or civic groups in Fayette County can be forwarded to ckeenan@register-herald.com or fayetteeditor@gmail.com.