The numbers and colors are inked in, and while students from six school districts across the region will be headed back to a real classroom as soon as Tuesday, students in three other districts – Fayette, Mercer and Monroe counties – will be learning virtually and at a distance, at least for a week, to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has been accelerating in West Virginia.
Monroe County appears to have received a late reprieve.
The West Virginia Covid-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying data to color in the Department of Education's school re-entry map, determined on Saturday that there was no deviation from the Department of Health and Human Resources’ county alert map posted earlier Saturday – with one exception.
Circumstances determining Monroe County’s number improved enough to move it out of the more restrictive red and into the orange.
Although Monroe County is red on the DHHR map, the panel determined that it should be changed to orange, the Department of Education stated in a press release Saturday night..
“Upon further review of the data by the panel, it was determined that Monroe County should be moved to orange status,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR secretary. “This is because the county’s daily number of cases and the average seven-day incidence have declined sufficiently to meet the criteria for orange. From this analysis, the panel concluded the level of COVID-19 transmission in Monroe County was improving.”
Monroe’s number on the DHHR map is 27.98 – a few notches above the 24.9 marker where orange turns to red.
Five other counties statewide – Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne – also showed up orange Saturday night. As such, students will begin the school year in remote learning mode. Extracurricular practices are allowed, but competitions are prohibited. Also, essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University where students have been disciplined for breaking Covid rules, stood alone in red at the end of the day, its number checking in at 30.98. In addition to restrictions found in orange, student athletes in Mon County will not be allowed to practice.
McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties all came in at yellow. Students will be allowed to start the school year with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions are allowed, too. But safety precautions include, at minimum, face coverings at all times for grades three and above. Sixteen other counties across the state rated yellow as well.
Statewide, 27 counties – nearly half of West Virginia’s 55 counties – were colored green, the envy of all others.Three of nine counties in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market were so rated: Greenbrier, Nicholas and Summers.
The panel, which includes State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad from Beckley, also "ensured that all COVID-19 positive nursing home residents and prison inmates are excluded in the calculation of both 7-day and 14-day county incident rates because these individuals are not in the community and therefore not contributing to community spread,” the WVED press release stated.
“Our goal is to ensure that we provide good, solid data into the model that the West Virginia Department of Education will use to make decisions on school re-openings,” Secretary Crouch said.
The revised map comes as the disease is racing ahead, continuing a spike that began in early sweltering days of July and has now extended into more fall-like weather of early September.
On Saturday morning, the DHHR reported a daily record 252 new cases of Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours, eclipsing the previous record of 220 recorded last Sunday.
Saturday was the 12th consecutive day that the DHHR has reported at least 100 new cases of the highly infectious disease, a stretch that has seen a total of 1,997 new cases for a daily average of 166.
Indicators are flashing warning signs that the spike is accelerating just as school districts are now opening their doors. The state has counted 1,300 new cases over the past week for a daily average of 185, the daily positive test rate of 5.44 percent was the sixth consecutive day of a reading above 3.00 percent (the mark that Gov. Jim Justice said would move him to action) and the rt rate – which measures how fast the virus is growing – was estimated Saturday at 1.32 by rtlive, giving West Virginia the highest of all states.
Also, the state’s overall positive test rate is bending in the wrong direction, moving up to 2.49 percent, the highest it has been since April 29.
Fayette County’s numbers are growing increasingly challenging, adding 21 confirmed cases on Saturday to push its total to 398 – the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market. Mercer County added 13 new cases and Monroe County added six.
Raleigh County added three cases on Saturday to push its total to 389.
Statewide, deaths remained at 243.
And there is more to come this fall, according to infectious-disease experts who are warning of a potential cold-weather surge of coronavirus cases.
A model produced by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and published Friday forecasts a “most likely” daily death toll of 1,907 on Election Day, Nov. 3, roughly double the current toll. Under the IHME forecast, the numbers would continue to rise until early December, peaking at more than 2,800 deaths daily.
As of Saturday night, 188,507 people in the United States had died of Covid-19 complications and 6.24 million had been infected. By year’s end, 410,000 people in the United States will have died under the IHME’s model’s most-likely scenario – more than double current fatalities. The model also produced best-case and worst-case scenarios — ranging from 288,000 to 620,000 deaths by Jan. 1.
Cases per county: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321), Wyoming (71).