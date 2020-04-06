Updated: W.Va, expanding capacity to process unemployment claims; fourth COVID-19 death reported

CHARLESTON — A fourth West Virginia resident has died from complications of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in a press conference Monday afternoon. An elderly man passed away Sunday while at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, according to a news release from the Harrison County Health Department provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
"The individual had underlying health conditions and was critically ill," the release stated.
Sunday, DHHR had announced the third death.
"The third COVID-19-associated death in West Virginia is a 76-year-old male with underlying health conditions from Monongalia County, associated with Sundale Long Term Care," DHHR stated. "To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released."
As of March 31, at least 29 patients and staff members at that Morgantown nursing home had contracted the virus, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Justice also announced that WorkForce West Virginia is expanding its capacity to take calls from those newly jobless.
"It came to me in two different questions," he said. "One on Thursday and one on Friday. And to just tell it like it is, I went immediately to my people and I said, 'Listen, I’m sick and tired of hearing about this,' because I don’t know any other way to say it. We were not processing or answering the phone as prudently with all of our unemployment claims that are coming in.”
The governor said he asked the National Guard to help. He said Workforce is now "moving toward the equivalency of having three call centers." He said workers at those facilities would practice social distancing.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said the National Guard is assisting Workforce West Virginia in increasing staffing and an effort to become a 24/7 call center. The number to apply for unemployment is 1-800-252-JOBS.
Hoyer said Workforce WV had "one potential positive" case. He said the person was self-isolating. Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said the call center where the person is employed had already been practicing social distancing prior to the diagnosis.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus czar, referenced a University of Washington model that was, as of Monday evening, predicting West Virginia will hit its peak number of deaths, 17, on April 17, and has lowered its prediction for the number of deaths by August to around 182. The model had predicted West Virginia would hit its peak in early May and nearly 500 West Virginians would die.
He noted those numbers change because they are influenced by behavior, and would again change if West Virginians don't continue to stay at home and practice social distancing.
"We are incredibility indebted and grateful to each person who is doing this to protect themselves, and their family, and their community, and our state, but it's not time to become complacent," he said.
Slemp addressed concerns about the timeline between when a case is diagnosed and when it reaches DHHR's COVID-19 website. At the state level, accuracy in reporting is the "absolute priority," while at the local level, "speed" is the priority, she said.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said DHHR's website now includes tips for coping for people experiencing stress and anxiety. That information is available by going to coronavirus.wv.gov and clicking on "Behavioral Health."
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department learned Sunday night a resident of Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing center on Chesterfield Avenue in Charleston, had tested positive, according to a news release. Health officials detected a second positive case there Monday.
On Monday morning, a combined team from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the West Virginia National Guard, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center went to the center and rapid tested 124 residents and 39 staff members for COVID-19
“Today we were able to determine in minutes another positive case,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha health officer, in a statement.
Stonerise Healthcare, which runs Eastbrook Center, has 17 nursing facilities in West Virginia. Other nursing homes run by Stonerise Healthcare in the state include:
• Harper Mills, a 201-bed center in Beckley
• Glenwood Park, a 67-bed center in Princeton
• Meadow Garden, a 60-bed center in Rainelle
• The Brier, a 90-bed center in Ronceverte
• Springfield, a 60-bed center in Lindside
Justice also said six counties are now considered “hotspots” as Kanawha, Monongalia and Harrison counties joined Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in the Eastern Panhandle over the weekend. Those six counties, he said, have seen about 60 percent of the positive cases in the state.
All six counties are also under an executive order that lowers any gatherings from 10 to five people and are asked to enforce that policy, among other measures.
Those measures include:
• All businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
• Directing the local health departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.
• Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
• Directing West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.
The total number of positive cases in the state was at least 345, according to DHHR's website Monday evening. Of those, there were three confirmed cases in Greenbrier, 17 in Marion, four in Mercer, and four in Raleigh.
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com