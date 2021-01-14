Raleigh County students will resume in-person learning via the blended model that Raleigh County Schools has followed since the beginning of the school year, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Thursday evening.
And while the decision was met with approval from the local teachers union representative, it deviates from what Gov. Jim Justice has been hoping for – a full return of students, K-8, to school five days a week, regardless of coronavirus spread, and a return of high school students as long as their county is not classified as "red" on the state's color-coded map.
In a pre-recorded message to parents, Price said the blended model will continue starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Price made the announcement one day after the West Virginia Board of Education issued guidelines for Gov. Jim Justice's order that the state return to in-person learning, preferably for five days a week, on Jan. 19.
Raleigh County Education Association is supportive of the district model for reopening, RCEA Co-President John Quesenberry said Thursday evening.
"Our board and our superintendent have listened to what we said and to what our members have been telling us," said Quesenberry. "They've listened to a lot of concerns.
"We've been able to bring those up with them. They've been open, where we can contact them, and, in most cases, they have come through real well for our students and our employees, to the best that they can," he added.
Quesenberry told the board Tuesday evening that RCEA polled more than 2,000 Raleigh parents and found that more than 70 percent of parents oppose in-class learning five days per week.
Among RCEA members polled, Quesenberry said, over 91 percent of teachers opposed going back to school full time while the number of Covid infections continued to rise in the county and the state.
Among those polled, he said, 58 percent favored the two-day model that the BOE ultimately approved, while 89 percent approved a blended model or full remote model.
"In Raleigh County, we were pleased with what the board decided today," said Quesenberry. "We are glad that our board and superintendent's continuing to work closely with the health department and have said that, if it's necessary, they would shut classes or a school.
"RCEA will stand up and speak out if we feel like our members' or our students' safety is in jeopardy."
Raleigh County teacher Dawn McGinnis said she supports the decision.
"I was anxious at first about the blended model, but once we started school, and I realized that we could safely distance from each other, I feel comfortable," said McGinnis. "I was starting to panic when I thought that all the kids were coming back, because I put 25 desks in my room and realized there was no way to be safe.
"So many people I know, recently or currently, are infected and I appreciate Raleigh County considering the safety of their employees, children, and all of our families."
Raleigh County parents had mixed reactions Thursday.
Angel Brandstetter, 42, of Beckley, said she partly supports the plan.
"I support the blended (model), but I do not support sending any of the kids to school, at all, during the times that we are red on the map," said Brandstetter.
Deb Worrells of Shady Spring said that families should have choices.
"I feel the decision should be up to each individual family," said Worrells. "Some children are not conducive to this type of learning.
"Some do not have adequate internet."
Raleigh BOE reached the decision on Wednesday, a day after West Virginia Board of Education unanimously passed a motion that allowed blended models like the one in Raleigh County, as long as students were in school two days per week.
The board ruling prevents county school systems from opting for remote learning after Jan. 19, and high schools will be shut down if the state's coronavirus map turns red.
When the map is red, students in pre-K to eighth grade will attend school, unless county leaders shut down individual schools or classrooms.
Families enrolled in remote learning may make their own choices.
West Virginia Education Association, the state's largest teachers' organization, is opposed to the state board's decision, WVEA Executive Director Kym Randolph announced in a press release Thursday.
"WVEA leaders are adamantly opposed to the unilateral decision by the state school board and Gov. Jim Justice to re-open schools amid increased infections rates," Randolph stated in the release. "WVEA members vow to work with county superintendents and school boards to insure safe teaching and learning conditions."
WVEA’s standards for safe in-person instruction include vaccinations for all, a local decision-making process and the ability to have multiple learning models, Randolph said.
She said the return to school should be predicated on vaccinations for all education employees, safety measures being in place, such as frequent disinfecting, wearing masks, implementing social distancing and temperature checks.
WVEA President Dale Lee said state educators have a right to a safe workplace.
"Safely re-opening schools during a pandemic requires the county and school administrators and our local organizations to work together," Lee said. "Educators have a right to a safe work place, and if the goal is to open as safely as possible, listening to both education professionals and health officials should be the first steps.
"Collaboration is key," Lee added. "WVEA will work with counties to devise plans to reenter schools only when it is safe."
The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, an affiliated national union of the AFL-CIO, announced Thursday that the group's attorneys intend to file an injunctive action against the WVBOE, the West Virginia Department of Education and several county boards of education in order to protect the health and safety of school employees.
Additionally, AFT-WV will file an amicus brief in support of any county board of education that continues to assert their legal right to govern their school system and make locally based decisions to protect students, staff and their community, the release states.
"Appointed policymakers issuing in-person learning mandates to local boards, who are duly elected by the citizens of their communities to govern their local schools, is an incredible overstepping of authority," the AFT release reads. "To make such a decision while meeting virtually and behind closed doors is astoundingly tone deaf.
"With vaccine distribution under way, county boards who planned to have all willing employees vaccinated prior to a full return to in-person learning were exhibiting responsible leadership in protecting the health and safety of their staff and communities.
"These are reasonable decisions and should not be usurped by an appointed body, with no accountability to voters."
Price was not immediately available to comment on Thursday evening.
When schools open back up in Raleigh County, students with surnames starting with A-K will go on Monday and Tuesday, while students L-Z will attend Wednesday and Thursday.
Elementary and middle school students will stay with the blended in-person model, regardless of the Covid color-coded map.
High school students (grades 9-12) will learn remotely for the entire week if the map shows Raleigh in the "red" on Sunday.
If Raleigh goes to "red" during the week, high school students will learn remotely for the rest of the week. As of Thursday's report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the county was "orange" – the second worst color.
Students who were enrolled in virtual learning first semester and who have opted to return to in-person learning will do so on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Price said.
The last day to opt out of virtual learning is Friday by 5 p.m.
More information on opting out of virtual learning is available under the "Virtual Learning" tab on the Raleigh Schools website at https://boe.rale.k12.wv.us/