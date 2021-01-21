Raleigh County Health Department Administrator Candance Hurd stepped down as nursing administrator of the local health department in December, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed Thursday.
Hurd led the department during the coronavirus pandemic and managed testing and vaccines until seeking medical leave in December.
Tolliver said Hurd was not an administrator of the organization, as Raleigh County does not have an official administrator of the health department.
“She was nurse-in-charge,” he said.
Tolliver, who is on the board of the health department, added that registered nurse Amber Humphrey is now the acting nurse-in-charge.
“Things are running smoothly,” he said.
He did not know whether Hurd may return to the position later.
“The board will make that decision, if that happens,” he said. “Hopefully, Candy (Hurd) will get better.”
He said county health employees have worked 80- to 100-hour weeks since the pandemic started and estimated that there are currently 15 to 20 employees at the Raleigh health department.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources does not appoint local health department positions, according to WVDHHR Communications Director Allison Adler.
The Health Department hosted a vaccination event Thursday at the Raleigh Convention Center.
Humphrey was not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening. Tolliver said it was unclear
Hurd was a vital component to the City of Beckley’s coronavirus response team, which Mayor Rob Rappold and local attorney Vic Flanagan had established in March at the onset of the pandemic.
Hurd provided daily updates in the spring and, more recently, weekly updates on the number of Covid cases and other issues related to the pandemic to Rappold, Raleigh Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski and other county and city officials via telephone calls.
Rappold was not immediately available for comment on Thursday night.