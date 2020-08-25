Eight more people – three from hard hit Logan County and one from Wyoming County – have died from Covid-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed in its morning press statement on Tuesday.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old man from Logan County, a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, an 86-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 92-year-old woman from Grant County, a 64-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 51-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Logan County, which has a total of 20 deaths attributed to Covid-19, is dealing with an outbreak at a nursing home, Trinity Healthcare Services, according to the state’s online database.
A 122-bed facility, the nursing home has reported 87 of its residents and 55 staff members having contracted the disease. Five from the facility have died, according to the DHHR.
The county has reported 446 total cases of the disease, the fifth most of any of the state’s 55 counties, according to the DHHR, since the state first started tracking the virus on March 17.
To add to community concerns about the spread of the disease, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College reported Tuesday that a student on the Logan Campus has tested positive for Covid-19.
“While our fall 2020 semester is underway using virtual teleconferencing, several of our labs are open for limited student use,” according to a prepared statement.
“One of our labs was affected and students who have been in that particular lab, or who have potentially been exposed, are being contacted and will be asked to test for Covid-19 as a precaution.
“The affected lab is being deep cleaned and will be closed for two weeks.”
Prior to the beginning of the semester, Southern mandated everyone on any its five campus locations must wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing (at least six feet from other people). The policy is being monitored and enforced on all campuses.
“The health and safety of everyone at Southern, whether as a student, faculty, staff, or community member has been our guiding force as we navigate this precarious time and was at the forefront of our thoughts as we entered this new semester,” according to the statement.
“Our college will continue to be vigilant in ensuring proper procedures are followed and decisions are being made daily with the health and safety of our community in mind.”
In addition to the Logan County campus in Mount Gay, Southern also has locations in Boone, Lincoln, Mingo, and Wyoming counties.
The county added to its total on Tuesday with seven more confirmed cases of Covid-19 – and on the state’s color-coded chart it remained “orange.”
Meanwhile, as the Monroe County Health Department had reported 93 total cases, an increase of 48 from Monday and well ahead of the DHHR report of 79, which tends to lag local counts.
As in Logan County, a nursing home – the Springfield Center, a 60-bed nursing center in Lindside – is at the center of the Monroe County storm with a reported 57 cases – 24 employees and 33 residents – testing positive and 55 of which are active.
A 77-year-old Monroe County man became the county’s first fatality as a result of Covid-19, county health officials confirmed Monday.
The sudden spike at the nursing home facility started a week ago Tuesday when three cases were reported. Three more were reported on Wednesday and then 39 on Thursday.
The death total in the state is now 187, according to the DHHR’s Tuesday morning report.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 83 new cases of Covid-19 with 1,722 active cases. The daily positive test rate came in at 1.72 percent.
Raleigh County reported three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Tuesday report while Fayette County added one case, Mercer County two and Nicholas one.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).
— Register-Herald Reporter Tina Alvey contributed to this story.