Charleston – During a virtual news conference Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he'd tested negative for COVID-19. He then ordered barber shops, nail salons and hair salons to close by 11:59 p.m.
Later Thursday night, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related.
Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Resources. All three are being treated at home but the DHHR did not provide any additional details. Earlier this week, two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.
"I was told yesterday or the day before that our first positive in West Virginia was a person in the Eastern Panhandle, and then I was told that there was a picture taken, and someone had shown the picture to some of the people in my office, and the picture showed me with the gentleman's, that was our first positive in our state, his wife. And it was at an event where I was giving away grants to our minority communities, and I guess in Martinsburg.
"So I still didn't pay a lot of attention to the fact of being worried about that, because that was on Feb. 15. Today when I came into the office to go to several different meetings, I was abruptly welcomed by one of our people that was going to do a coronavirus test on me.'
He said he was then shown a picture of himself with the man first diagnosed.
"And at that time I remembered, as I would, I remembered I gave he and his wife a big hug and congratulated them," the governor said. "They were recipients of one of the grants, and I was really, really proud of 'em in every way, shape, form or fashion but our health community, which was our (DHHR) Secretary (Bill) Crouch and our main man, our doc, Dr. Clay Marsh (vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University), said you've got to be tested and you've got to be tested now."
He said he self-quarantined at the governors' mansion and received the negative results within a few hours.
Also at the news conference, the governor noted he'd signed an order waiving the one-week wait period for unemployment benefits. Justice ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in the state Tuesday, and the closure of gyms and other health facilities Wednesday.
While West Virginia has just two confirmed cases so far, public health experts have warned that people may spread the virus before they show symptoms and seek treatment. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that it can be spread through droplets in coughs or sneezes and recommends that people stay farther distances apart from one another.
The governor said he'd made the decision to close barber shops, nail salons and hair salons because people in those industries were concerned about potential spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness, and were looking to him for guidance.
The governor also urged other people to stay home if they can.
"Help the elderly," he added. "Go to the grocery store for them. Embrace our moment here in time – a pandemic. No living West Virginia has ever been through this before, never. Let's use our power. Stay separated because if we don't, and I don’t say this to scare you in any way shape, form or fashion, many will die."
He also said the state had ordered 100,000 N95 masks. He said 70 percent will go to law enforcement and first responders. DHHR will distribute the rest to health care providers. Those masks block airborne particles.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and the disease is usually mild. But public health officials have noted that it can be fatal, particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions, and that spread can be slowed by limiting social contact.
To prevent the spread, health officials also advise residents to wash hands and wrists for at least twenty seconds, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, cough into the crook of their elbows, avoid groups of more than ten people, stay home as much as possible, stay six feet from others and clean surfaces.
Doing so could prevent an surge of patients at unequipped hospitals, health officials say.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic last week. Justice declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Monday.
Testing increasing
Testing has been extremely limited, nationwide and in West Virginia. Since it's unclear where clusters of cases in the state may be located, officials have had to take more broad measures, such as closing schools and restricting visitation at hospitals and nursing homes.
In West Virginia, as of Thursday evening, just 148 samples had been tested in the state lab. DHHR has said those eligible for testing must be severely ill, or have likely been exposed to the virus through travel or social contact.
Although testing for COVID-19 is increasing in the state.
Wednesday, West Virginia University opened drive-through testing centers in for pre-approved patients to test in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling, and Martinsburg. According to a spokeswoman, they tested 166 people at those sites Wednesday.
In addition to the state lab, private companies Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp can also do the testing. But it's unclear how many samples they've tested from West Virginia.
Rachel Carr, a spokeswoman for Quest Diagnostics, said, "At this time we are not giving specifics." And Mike Geller, a spokesman for LabCorp, said "Unfortunately, we cannot speak to state by state specifics at this time."
So far, DHHR hasn’t been reporting the number of tests those companies perform on its COVID-19 website, but Crouch said during the news conference Thursday that DHHR is working to do so.
Possible overflow facility
In a phone call with reporters Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va, said the owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center has agreed to let the hospital, which was closing Thursday night, be used in the event it's needed for COVID-19 overflow. WVU would provide the care, he said.
Manchin also said his office had received more than 90 calls Thursday from people with symptoms seeking testing who don’t meet criteria for testing.
Manchin also addressed the economic stimulus package being debated in Congress. He said he won’t vote for a bill that bails out large corporations and that he favors loans, but that focus should be on small business assistance.
Also Thursday:
- The 25 DMV regional offices and exam centers closed to the public. DMV officials also announced they were given people who need to renew their licenses a 90-day extension, and noted that some services are available online.
- The governor said West Virginia had received a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration, so businesses are eligible for disaster assistance loans.
- Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, said it is unlikely daycares will close, as their role is so “critical.” She also said DHHR investigators are working to find people the person in Mercer County may have exposed to the virus.
