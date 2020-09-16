Raleigh County health officials have reported a confirmed case of Covid on a school bus that transports students to three Raleigh schools.
In a joint press release, Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candace Hurd and Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Wednesday morning that a single case had been confirmed by "an individual" on bus No. 57.
Independence High School, Independence Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School students ride the bus.
School officials notified parents on Wednesday morning that those who rode bus No. 57 were to remain home from school on Wednesday and to contact the Raleigh Health Department.
The release did not state whether the patient was a student or a member of school staff. Price declined Wednesday morning to give the age of the patient.
Hurd said the Raleigh County Health Department is working to trace any potential contact that the patient may have had with others, and said nurses will notify anyone who is believed to have been in close contact with the patient.
"The Beckley/Raleigh County Health Department conducts an investigation into each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact with the infected individual," Hurd said was quoted in the release. "If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed, and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified.
"Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high," she added. "Notifications will be made. while maintaining confidentiality. when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary."
Hurd urged those who ride the bus to contact the Beckley/Raleigh County Health Department at 304-252-8531, ext. 0.
In the release, Hurd and Price reminded parents and students to take appropriate measures to reduce Covid transmission, both inside and outside of school.
"Raleigh County Schools will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff," the press release stated. "To keep our school’s open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols, including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing.
"We appreciate your on-going support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Raleigh County Schools Community."