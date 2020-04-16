The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak has emphatically brought the sports world to a standstill, forcing numerous postponements and cancellations.
The pandemic ultimately represented the final straw for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, bringing the PGA Tour stop to a halt for good after 10 years.
Suffering from low attendance in recent years, especially after moving the tournament from summer to fall in 2019, The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour elected on Thursday to cancel the tournament for the remaining years of the contract, which was scheduled to run through 2026.
“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA Tour that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” Greenbrier president Dr. Jill Justice said in a release.
"It was so difficult with the move to the fall," said Cam Huffman, director of public relations and content for The Greenbrier. "Not only are you competing with football, you have big parts of your volunteer staff who are teachers and kids in school that can't get out. It is just hard to get people here and get sponsors their value in the fall. It just made it too difficult to keep it alive."
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, formerly known as the Greenbrier Classic, was played on Fourth of July week before being moved to September last year, but there were also other factors that put the tournament under financial strains.
The state sponsored the tournament prior to the election of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who also owns The Greenbrier. After taking office in 2017, Justice had that stopped to prevent any perception of impropriety.
The ever popular concert series that was once a main attraction and brought big name acts to Lewisburg during the week of the tournament, was halted, further hurting ticket sales.
Most recent tax records indicate the tournament lost over $17 million in 2018.
The cancellation of this year's event came in the midst of a huge shakeup in the 2020 PGA Tour schedule.
"It was obvious that the PGA Tour was not going to fit in every event this year," Huffman said. "They were trying to cram everything into a short window. Over the course of the 10 years of the tournament we have had three catastrophic events. We had the derecho in 2012, the flood in 2016 and now this pandemic. All of those events have a major impact on any kind of sporting event and especially one like this."
Huffman sees the tournament's rebound from the 2016 flood as one of the biggest highlights of the 10-year run.
"When you look at highlights of the tournament, one of the highlights was coming back in 2017 when a lot of people thought it couldn't be done," Huffman said. "Kelly Shumate and his crew did an incredible job to get it back open. I think that was a boost to all of West Virginia to see that back up and running. It would have been really tough on us because that would have been the second time in five years that we missed the tournament. That really makes it difficult to build momentum and keep it going."
Having been involved with the tournament, first as a sports writer before taking his job as part of the Greenbrier staff in 2016, Huffman was obviously saddened by the announcement. But he also took time to reflect on the positives of the last 10 years.
"Although it is sad, looking back, it was a great run that we had when you think about what we accomplished over those 10 years," Huffman said. "We brought some of the best golfers in the world to compete here in Wwest Virginia, like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Tom Watson. We had two 59s shot. We had celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal come out. We had huge acts in the concert series like Jimmy Buffet and Aerosmith. I think looking back, you have to celebrate what we were able to accomplish in a little town in West Virginia."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981