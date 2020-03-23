CHARLESTON — Some workers at the nursing home where a woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 haven’t been tested for COVID-19, according to the CEO.
Michael Hicks, CEO of Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care, said Monday afternoon it’s also unknown whether the woman contracted the disease within the facility, from a visitor or health care worker, or during a visit elsewhere, although the nursing home, also known in the community as Sun Dale Nursing Home, had halted visitation about a week and a half ago.
Public health investigators attempt to ascertain information about potential exposures during infectious disease investigations. Hicks said Monday afternoon he didn’t know where investigators were in that process.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday afternoon that the nursing home case was the first in the state believed to be spread through in-state contact, not travel.
Justice then proceeded to order all non-essential businesses to close, as well as issue a stay-at-home order for residents to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
During a response to an outbreak of infectious disease, public health workers inform people who may have been exposed to the disease about their risk and also attempt to learn where the disease may have been contracted.
Hicks said every resident on the first and second floor of the east wing of the nursing home had been tested. Those results weren’t back yet as of Monday afternoon, he said.
As of Monday evening, there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
Sunday, two cases were confirmed in Monongalia County, according to DHHR. As of Monday evening, five cases were confirmed in the county. It wasn’t immediately clear if those were at the nursing home.
The woman lived on the east wing. The facility also has a west wing, but Hicks said communal activities were already halted prior to the diagnosis.
Hicks said the person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital at about 3 a.m. Sunday, following demonstration of mild respiratory distress and a mild fever. They admitted her and tested her for COVID-19.
WVU Medicine now has in-house testing capacity. She tested positive by 4 p.m., Hicks said. Testing results from the state lab take days, he noted.
“So kudos to them for such a quick turnaround on that,” he said.
The governor sent the National Guard in to gather tests Monday morning, Hicks said, although they had to use swabs from Ruby Memorial and Mon Health Medical Center.
During a virtual news conference Monday, Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, indicated that case investigation has been hindered during the response to the pandemic.
“We clearly are working rapidly to expand testing in the health care system because that’s where it typically always needs to be,” she said. “Lots of work underway in that arena, so that we can move our public health laboratory back to doing its mission of supporting case investigation and outbreak investigation, public health response, which is the other piece that’s really needed.”
Mary Wade Triplett, a spokeswoman for Monongalia County Health Department, said Dr. Lee Smith, county health officer, was “right in the midst of the investigation” and unable to take questions Monday. Allison Adler, a DHHR spokeswoman, said Anthony Condia, WVU Healthcare vice president of marketing and communications, would take questions, but he had not responded to an inquiry as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Four nursing home residents showed some symptoms, Hicks said. One, with slight dementia, had been roaming the halls, but residents were already constrained to their rooms, he said.
Hicks said all nursing home workers who had been in contact with the patient since 8 a.m. Saturday were also tested.
However, it’s possible she may have exposed other workers, as experiences from other states and countries suggest COVID-19 is contagious before people show symptoms.
Hicks said the nursing home had already stopped visitation for about a week and a half, following a directive to all nursing homes. Staff had been bringing around laptops and allowing residents to FaceTime with family members, he said.
“I can’t say enough about our staff so I’m very confident that our staff will once again rise to the occasion and hopefully we can keep all our residents safe,” he said.
Last week, the Washington Post reported that COVID-19 had been spreading through the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., for at least nine days when a sick resident was taken to a hospital on Feb. 19. The New York Times reported Saturday that since the first positive tests at Life Care were confirmed on Feb. 28, 129 people there, including 81 residents, tested positive for the virus, and 35 people had died. Dozens of its workers were diagnosed.
The woman is currently being treated in isolation at Ruby, Hicks said. He said he didn’t believe she was requiring a nebulizer or respirator.
Hicks said nursing home workers are monitoring patient temperatures and had previously ended communal dining and activities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It may be fatal to both old and young, but particularly to the elderly.
Health officials advise avoiding crowds when West Virginians do venture out and staying six feet apart from others; washing hands, including wrists and between fingers, frequently for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching one’s mouth or eyes; coughing into the crook of one’s elbow; and cleaning surfaces.
