Typically, the University of Charleston (UC) campus would be full of activity, as the summer orientation season goes into full swing. However, due to campus safety precautions, the university’s SOAR (Summer Orientation, Advising and Registration) events will be taking place virtually.
UC, which has a campus in Beckley, hosts SOAR events, which are for new Golden Eagles, either first time freshmen or transfer students. It provides an opportunity for those students to schedule classes, meet with their advisor, learn more about programs of interest, meet fellow students, and learn more about housing and meal plans, security, technology, parking, and more, UC officials stated.
Students will receive information on connecting to the event via email and the UC website. The event will last about 60-90 minutes, with selected video sessions of about 5-7 minutes each.
Officials reported the program is free for admitted UC students, and parents are strongly encouraged to attend with their child.
Students who have questions regarding their admissions status can contact the Office of Admissions at 304-357-4750.
The first SOAR will take place Thursday, May 23 via Zoom. Other scheduled dates are Wednesday, June 24 and Saturday, July 18.
For more information, contact Dave Traube, UC Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at 304-342-1400 or davidtraube@ucwv.eu.
Jordan Hatfield