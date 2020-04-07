United Way to help those shut in as COVID-19 continues its spread

The United Way of Southern West Virginia has partnered with the Salvation Army to distribute meals to senior citizens and other members of the community who have been shut-in their homes and can’t get out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capt. Jerry Lester with the Salvation Army in Beckley reached out to the United Way as the pandemic began spreading throughout West Virginia. He wanted to offer his assistance, reporting the Salvation Army would be able to provide extra food boxes to families in need.
Megan Legursky, Executive Director for the United Way, said the planning and disbursement of the meals was established by the organization’s West Virginia 2-1-1 Information & Referral Specialist, Marsha Shonk, who is often on the frontline of communication each day with 2-1-1 callers.
“She has a heart to serve and cares deeply for our community,” Legursky said. “This week was our first time partnering with Salvation Army and executing a bulk delivery. Marsha has talked to whom tend to be mainly shut-in during this crisis and are in need of.”
Each box consists of frozen meals, meats, canned goods and cereals.
Legursky said they are strongly advising any individuals in need in the community to simply dial 2-1-1 from their mobile phones or landline.
“Marsha is local and is manning that line Monday through Friday during work hours,” Legursky said. “Any calls that come in after hours are answered by our information and referral specialists in Charleston who know and love our communities as well,” she said.
Ten volunteers delivered 30 food boxes Wednesday in Raleigh County to families in need.
“Our United Way of Southern West Virginia wants to help as many individuals and families as we can during this unprecedented time,” she said. “It is our goal to remain the community’s resource of resources.
“Our WV 2-1-1 Information and Referral Hotline is a perfect example of how we fill that role.”
For those who are considering donating to the United Way to help their cause, the can do so via check or credit card on their website www.unitedwayswv.org.
“I want to thank everyone who’s already contributed in any way, whether that’s volunteering or extending financial support,” Legursky said. “I especially want to personally thank Marsha for all her love and support she pours out each day to our WV 2-1-1 callers.
“We love our southern West Virginia community and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this crisis.”
Legursky said they don’t anticipate another delivery with the Salvation Army until the end of April, and the last delivery was a unique way to provide a direct resource.
