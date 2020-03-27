In an effort to sustain future support of local agencies, United Way of Southern West Virginia has suspended allocations to about 40 local agencies during the COVID-19 crisis, United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky confirmed on Friday.
Legursky verified reports from charitable organizations that United Way, which promotes education, financial stability and independence of families and community health, had not disbursed allocations to partner agencies.
United Way sends a number of incremental payments over time to agencies, and the process coordinates with conventional United Way fundraisers.
Currently, regular operations and fundraising at United Way are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Legursky said.
"It is certainly related to a number of future uncertainties in the way of our economy right now, and the charitable giving capacity of our community," Legursky said Friday. "The timing is terrible, right now, and it is important for us at United Way to really evaluate the critical needs in our community right now and support them however we can.
"So, we did make that decision at this moment to, just as of right now, to suspend our allocations based on the uncertainty in the environment.
"Considering the economical state right now, we at the United Way need to make sure that we are staying strong so that we make sure that we have that sustainability to continue to support our partner agencies for many, many years to come, as we always have."
Legursky reported that a number of the partner agencies have temporarily suspended operations due to the threat of COVID-19, which is a global pandemic and has thrown economic systems around the world into a tailspin.
United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit organization, according to the United Way website, with 1,800 offices in 41 countries.
The agency brings together stakeholders in government, nongovernment organizations and business partners to address the most pressing issues identified at the local level.
United Way of Southern West Virginia has established the Community Response and Recovery Fund to support partner agencies and to sustain and expand the WV 211 Hotline, a United Way effort that puts people in contact with agencies that are able to help with a number of needs.
Donations to the fund may be made via PaylPal at https://www.paypal.me/unitedwayswvcovid19 or by visiting the website at www.unitedwayswv.org/recoveryfund or by mailing a check to United Way of SWV, P.O. Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
"We love and support (all partner agencies) and we know how important they are in our community," Legursky said. "It's just important for us to prioritize our sustainability so we can sustain them, as well.
"Our love and prayers are with everyone."