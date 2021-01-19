U.S. records its 400,000th death related to complications from Covid-19

On the last full day of the Donald Trump presidency, the U.S. counted its 400,000th death related to complications from Covid-19.
The country’s first death was Feb. 6, 2020 – less than a year ago – in Santa Clara County, California, home to San Francisco.
In West Virginia, deaths jumped by 31 on Tuesday to 1,815 – with a daily average of 24 this month still ahead of the December pace of 20 deaths per day.
The first Covid-related death in the state was on March 29. The victim was an 88-year-old woman from Marion County
The mix of statistics from the DHHR on Tuesday was just that – mixed. While deaths were up over the previous three days, hospitalizations numbers were headed down.
Hospitalizations had fallen to 638 on Tuesday from a record 818 on January 5.
The number of patients in intensive care units even fell below its trend line, ending the day at 162, down from its January 6 record of 219.
And the number of patients on ventilator support fell by 6 to 85, well off its record of 104 set January 10.
The number of active cases in the state dropped again, this time to 26,675, to mark the ninth consecutive day in retreat after hitting a high of 29,257 on January 10.
Still, the state added 1,011 new confirmed cases of the disease and the daily test rate was at 6.24 percent.
Across southern West Virginia, Raleigh County lead with 51 new cases out of the 166 that were reported by the nine counties that constitute The Register-Herald primary market.
Mercer County added 32 cases while Monroe added 18, Wyoming 15, Fayette and Nicholas each with 14, Greenbrier 11, McDowell 6 and Summers 5.
Of the deaths reported by the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, four were from southern West Virginia: a 77-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 91-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 71-year-old man from Fayette County and a 92-year-old man from Greenbrier County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).