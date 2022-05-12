The number of new Covid cases in the state and locally keeps rising as the country’s death toll from the pandemic nears 1 million.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 527 new cases were reported in the state on Thursday with active cases reaching almost 1,500, more than three times the number last month.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said earlier this week the Omicron BA.2 variant is the dominant variant now and continues to spread around the country and in West Virginia, and more variants could be coming.
“We continue to closely monitor Covid-19 in West Virginia and in the U.S., and we also try to look around the world to understand what risks might be coming to us,” Marsh said.
“We see in the U.S. right now that we’ve about doubled the average number of Covid cases per day, and that is at the same time that we are seeing the BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 variants growing in the U.S.
“As we look at our hospitalizations, we see about 1,000 more hospitalized people in the United States in April than we did in March. But we are also cognizant that, as immunity starts to be reduced because of the time from the last vaccine, or if people have not been fully vaccinated, the result is a reducing amount of protection over time, which makes it really important for people to know when your next shot is needed.”
The state now has a vaccine calculator online (at vaccinate.wv.gov) that will let each participant know when the next vaccine or booster is due.
Statewide, 18 counties are now in yellow on the County Alert System map, after being all green last month.
Greenbrier, Summers, McDowell and Monroe counties are in the yellow after seeng rises in new cases and an increased positivity rate.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday the vaccines provide a way to “live with” Covid because the variants will continue to stay around.
“This is something that we can live with,” he said. “We can go about our business and we can have all the fun in life and do everything we want to do, and we can do it without being sick or in the hospital. We can avoid that by getting our vaccines. You don’t need to be sick in the hospital or on your death bed. You can avoid that by getting vaccinated. Move on that before this thing comes from South Africa to our doorstep. I am sure it’s already here.”
The Covid death toll in West Virginia stood at 6,893 on Thursday.