Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at W.Va. jails; officials say first report was inaccurate

Charleston — A South Central Regional Jail correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, state officials announced Friday.
West Virginia's Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation also reported a positive case in late March, then said they'd made a mistake. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which includes the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, declined to explain how the mistake was made.
State officials also continue to decline to provide the number of tests completed at West Virginia jails and prisons.
In the news release Friday, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said the officer who'd tested positive, who they said is in good condition, had been wearing a mask during his shifts since March 27, then quarantined himself at home since April 15, when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, told him she may have been exposed to the virus. She too has tested positive but is recovering and in good condition, the release states.
The release says the case at the Charleston jail is the only positive among the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation's staff and inmates.
Nationwide, jail and prison populations have been among those hardest-hit by the disease. According to a local news station, KY3, 800 inmates at Cummins State Prison in Arkansas tested positive for the virus. In Cook County, Illinois, 448 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March, including six who died, and more than 300 jail staff have contracted COVID-19, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
An "inaccurate" memo
On March 27, Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, signed off on a memo to inmates, stating that the division had become aware of "our first positive COVID-19 test result in a jail facility."
"We recognize that some of you may have questions about masks," she wrote. She said that "should the need arise, masks will be available."
Later that day, she issued a revised memo, stating that "the previous message that indicated we had our first positive COVID-19 test result in a jail facility, proved to be inaccurate, as the test was, in fact, negative for COVID-19."
Asked Friday how that discrepancy could have occurred, Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said: "The results were negative for COVID-19."
"That's not an answer," said Joseph Cohen, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.
"Walk through the process," Cohen said. "Somebody must have come to a wrong conclusion. That person or somebody else must have written a memo and got (Commissioner) Betsy Jividen to sign off on it, and the jails post it before anyone realizes it’s negative.
"Why wouldn’t they just say what happened here? It doesn’t pass the smell test. People in the jails are terrified by this and don’t believe their story."
Earlier this month, on behalf of 39 inmates, lawyers from the ACLU and West Virginia Public Defender Services filed a petition with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, asking justices for the immediate release of "nonviolent offenders who present a minimal safety risk to the public."
They wrote that "in light of an unprecedented global health pandemic that disproportionately threatens vulnerable individuals in densely populated environments," they seek the release of inmates who could be released on reduced bail; parole; or recognizance, meaning a promise to fulfill their duty to return to court or custody if required.
Friday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that the Supreme Court had dismissed that motion.
"The jails in this state are still incredibly overcrowded," Cohen said Friday. "People are in closer contact."
Other West Virginians have been ordered to stay at home except for "essential" purposes.
"People are churning in and out of the jails, both guards and new inmates," Cohen said.
When asked about the portion of the first March 27 memo that stated "should the need arise, masks will be available," Messina, of DMAPS, pointed to another news release his agency sent Friday. That news release stated that inmates at Lakin Correctional Center, the state’s prison for women, and the Denmar Correctional Center have been making protective cloth face coverings.
"Since last month, the Lakin and Denmar inmates have assembled more than 24,000 face coverings with DCR-supplied materials for all state prisons, jails and youth facilities – enough for every staff member, contract worker, and inmate or juvenile resident," the release stated.
The release did not mention whether inmates involved are practicing social distancing.
Messina also said that the person referenced in the March 27 memo and the person referenced in the Friday news release are not the same person.
The March 27 case wasn't announced to the general public during the time state officials believed the case was positive.
"The news of a positive case proved incorrect; a memo rescinding this one was issued immediately afterward as a result," Messina said.
He said his use of the word "immediately" meant: "the same day; likely within a few hours or less."
"In any event, these memos show the commitment by the commissioner and her leadership team to keep DCR facilities informed and safe," he said.
Testing
According to Time Magazine, at least 3,792 inmates across Ohio state prison facilities have received positive diagnoses for COVID-19 since Ohio's Department of Rehabilitation & Correction began testing on April 11, and 12 inmates have died.
Time Magazine reported that the "percentage is largely believed to be because mass testing has been implemented at the three facilities, based on the demographics of their populations (which skew towards elderly inmates and those with pre-existing conditions)."
“We are getting positive test results on individuals who otherwise would have never been tested because they were asymptomatic,” the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction said in a statement. “The total tested and total pending are part of the large mass testing currently underway.”
State officials in West Virginia have repeatedly emphasized they've had no positive cases at jails and prisons without saying how much testing has been occurring.
Messina said Thursday that testing had been ongoing since March, but again didn't say how much.
"West Virginia has yet to provide locations for pending or negative test results," he said. "The (Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation) systemwide totals are included in the numbers posted by (the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources) on coronavirus.wv.gov. DCR continues to examine ways to provide additional details, and would proceed in coordination with DHHR and the reporting it provides."
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources referred questions back to DMAPS.
"As I’ve sought to explain, repeatedly: coronavirus.wv.gov is *the* website for West Virginia’s response to COVID-19," Messina said. "It is overseen by DHHR (and is hosted on the department’s website). *All* testing data released by West Virginia is posted there."
He noted that the COVID-19 website doesn't provide negative test results for smaller populations, only statewide figures.
Asked what the reason would be for not reporting negative test results for DMAPS, anyway, Messina said, "DCR continues to examine whether and how to provide additional details."
