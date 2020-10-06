Two more Wyoming County schools closed

Two Wyoming County schools were closed Tuesday after one positive Covid-19 case at each school.
Wyoming County East High School has been closed for an undetermined number of days by the Health Department.
Additionally, following a postive Covid-19 case in the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center's LPN class, the center was closed Tuesday, Oct. 6, and again today, Oct. 7, for deep cleaning, according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
The Career and Technical Center, with the exception of the LPN students and staff, will return to class Thursday, Oct. 8, according to the statement.
Students and staff in the LPN class are quarantined for 14 days and have been advised to monitor for symptoms.
The Career and Technical Center was previously closed Sept. 10 when a staff member tested positive, then re-opened Sept. 24.
Wyoming County East students switched to remote learning immediately Tuesday.
All sports and extra curricular activities also stop until the school is cleared by the Health Department to re-open.
“After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the Health Department that the school will be closed, currently,” according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“We will work closely with the Health Department regarding protocols and contact tracing and to notify everyone regarding a re-entry date, ASAP.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” according to the statement.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 locally.”
Following best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school re-opens.
Mullens Elementary closed Oct. 1 after a staff member tested positive. The school is scheduled to re-open Oct. 15.
Baileysville Elementary and Middle School was closed Sept. 28 after a staff member tested positive. The following day, the Health Department issued a statement asking Baileysville students and staff to self-isolate, wear masks, practice social distancing, and to only go out “if you need to go out." The school will re-open Oct. 13.
Westside High was closed Sept. 23 after a staff member there tested positive. The school is scheduled to re-open Oct. 8. Students, staff, and visitors have been self-isolating since that time. That quarantine ended yesterday, Oct. 6.
Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School was closed Sept. 22 after a staff member tested positive. The school was ordered closed for 14 days and is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Oct. 8.
Free Covid-19 testing for all county residents is scheduled today, Oct. 7, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Fellowship Worship Center, located at 1877 Bear Hole Road in Pineville.
Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
The testing – part of Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to increase testing opportunities for all West Virginians – is provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Wyoming County Health Department.
Proof of insurance is not required. Participants, however, should bring identification such as a driver's license or other proof of address.
Those under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
As the number of positive cases continues to increase, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, always wear a mask or face covering in public, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily-used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops.
Covid-19 symptoms include cough, runny nose, scratchy throat, diarrhea, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and/or loss of taste or smell.
For more information or if symptoms develop, residents should phone the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.