Two more Covid-19 deaths occur in Fayette

Fayette County had two more resident deaths associated with Covid-19 this past weekend.
In its Aug. 8 update, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Cabell County, a 38-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County, and a 77-year-old Fayette woman.
"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan confirmed the deaths — the county's sixth and seventh Covid-19 deaths — on Monday. One was a resident at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville, and the other occurred at Raleigh General Hospital.
The DHHR on Sunday announced the deaths of eight residents of the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County. The deaths occurred over the last few weeks but weren't reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, the DHHR noted. Three additional deaths at the center had been previously revealed by the DHHR.
On Aug. 10, the DHHR confirmed two more statewide Covid-19 deaths — an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old Logan County man.
Through Monday morning, 326,886 confirmatory laboratory results had been received for Covid-19 in West Virginia, with 7,754 cases and 141 deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) through Aug. 10, according to the DHHR, were: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12) and Wyoming (34/0).
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
As of Monday morning, Aug. 10, Harlan reported Fayette County had 153 cases, with 111 recovered, 30 active, five in the hospital and seven deaths.
There have been no recent outbreaks. Instead, the newest cases have resulted largely from community spread, according to Harlan. No recent cases have been traced back to travel or large gatherings, although some were connected to a Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital outbreak.
Testing is completed at Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation, Harlan said, and the center is no longer considered an outbreak.
The FCHD staged a testing event Monday at Smithers, with 74 tests administered.
Community testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope.
Results are still being received within three or four days from the date of testing, Harlan said.
Looking ahead to the coming weeks, Harlan says, "We are still recommending five-day-a-week school. We are working closely with the local board of education on safety measures. Everyone is being asked to be flexible this school year as things could change depending on the situation."
On a broader scale within the community, she urged residents to "stay the course" by wearing a mask. "It really is the best weapon we currently have to fight this thing," Harlan said.
Those seeking the health department's guidance can call 304-574-1617.
